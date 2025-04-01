 Skip navigation
UCLA a good value bet to win national championship

April 1, 2025 11:30 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell examine the Final Four in the women's NCAA Tournament, discussing why the UCLA Bruins could be a good value bet to win the national championship.

nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
nbc_oht_sweet16breakdown_250327.jpg
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_roto_dukeunc_250326.jpg
01:17
Is North Carolina being overlooked against Duke?
nbc_roto_ncstatelsu_250326.jpg
01:19
Eye over in LSU vs. NC State Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_bte_womensfinalfourbets_250325.jpg
01:31
LSU, UConn lead best bets to make Final Four
nbc_oht_cinderellastoriesv2_250320.jpg
14:16
Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
nbc_oht_finalfourprv_250320.jpg
11:12
SC looking to get ‘their lick back’ against UConn
nbc_cbb_uclapauley_250319.jpg
01:39
How UCLA teams feed off Pauley Pavilion’s energy
nbc_cbb_womensgamev2_250318.jpg
01:15
Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops
nbc_cbb_top4womensplayersv2_250318.jpg
01:49
Watkins, Bueckers are players to watch in tourney
nbc_bte_wbbfinalfourpicks_250318.jpg
02:01
Who are the Final Four picks in women’s bracket?
nbc_roto_womensnatchamp_250318.jpg
01:47
USC, Watkins worth betting to win national title
nbc_oht_jujuintv_250313.jpg
10:10
Watkins looks ahead to NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_daytondavidson_250307.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Davidson dominates Dayton
nbc_wcbb_davidson_morganfulksintv_250307.jpg
01:32
Davidson’s ‘toughness’ fueled victory over Dayton
nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
01:31
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
05:23
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis
saint_joes_mpx.jpg
04:59
Highlights: SJU beats URI in overtime tourney game
nbc_wcbb_coachintv_250307.jpg
01:02
Brugler, Saint Joseph’s ‘not done yet’
nbc_wcbb_urduqhl_250307.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Richmond holds off Duquesne
nbc_wcbb_urdooganroussellintv_250307.jpg
01:47
Richmond not looking ahead to potential repeat
nbc_wcbb_wisconsiniowa_250305.jpg
05:18
Highlights: Iowa rolls over Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_iowa_olsenintv_250305.jpg
01:06
Olsen all smiles after Iowa beats Wisconsin
nbc_wcbb_rutgersnebraska_250305.jpg
04:30
Highlights: Nebraska decimates Rutgers in Indy
nbc_wcbb_rutgers_williamsintv_250305.jpg
01:04
Williams: Markowski ‘dominant’ in win vs. Rutgers
nbc_wcbb_langleyintv_250305.jpg
01:03
Langley proud of Huskies’ ‘effort, fight’ vs. MINN
nbc_wcb_minnwash_250305.jpg
05:11
HLs: Washington tops Minnesota in tournament play

nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_bte_nuggetswolves_250401.jpg
02:18
How injuries impact Timberwolves-Nuggets game
yankees.jpg
12:05
Why ‘torpedo bats’ will become MLB’s ‘new normal’
dukeproctorflagg.jpg
17:21
Lefkoe: Final Four is going to be ‘incredible’
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250401.jpg
01:57
Target Grizzles to cover spread vs. Warriors
tush.jpg
07:32
Inside tush push debate at owners’ meetings
nbc_bte_raptorsbulls_250401.jpg
01:34
Raptors could give Bulls ‘a scare’ with rest edge
oneil_cruz.jpg
01:19
Cruz a longshot with value to lead MLB in steals
nbc_cbb_osuseasonreview_250401.jpg
01:04
Ohio State basketball season in review
nbc_pft_woodyjohnson_250401.jpg
05:46
Johnson calls his NFLPA grade F ‘totally bogus’
nbc_pft_reichtostanford_250401.jpg
01:51
Stanford hires Reich as interim head coach
nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250401.jpg
08:03
Cousins has made ATL aware he wants to be starter
nbc_pft_rodgesanddk_250401.jpg
04:08
Rodgers-Metcalf throwing session points to PIT
nbc_pft_briandaboll_250401.jpg
06:01
Giants could turn to Hunter at No. 3
nbc_pft_tushpush_250401.jpg
17:14
Language is most important part for tush push ban
nbc_pft_kevinwarren_250401.jpg
23:31
Johnson sold Warren 10 minutes into his interview
nbc_pft_watsonmistake_250401.jpg
09:08
Browns owner Haslam admits mistake with Watson
nbc_pft_cletradepick_copy.jpg
04:14
Browns should trade down to maximize draft picks
nbc_pft_giantspick_250401.jpg
08:23
Giants can go any position with No. 3 draft pick
nbc_sx_title24_deeganjulien_250331.JPG
09:26
Was Deegan’s block pass on Beaumer dirty?
nbc_sx_title24_webb_250331.JPG
20:50
Webb shows impressive racecraft in Seattle 450 win
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
08:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_bte_coltsqbs_250331.jpg
01:12
Richardson and Jones will split first-team reps
nbc_rwbaseball_jacksonv2_250331.jpg
01:40
Exercise caution with Jackson when chasing saves
nbc_rwbaseball_meyer_250331.jpg
01:38
Consider adding Meyer, Kjerstad off waivers
nbc_rwbaseball_deversv2_250331.jpg
01:37
Managers ‘can’t panic’ on Devers despite bad start
nbc_oht_finalcomp_250331.jpg
05:17
Women in sports honored at The Sports Power Brunch