 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

split_bramlett_mcnealy_2024.jpg
As Joseph Bramlett fights for job, no one rooting harder than RSM co-leader Maverick McNealy
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule Breakdown
Notre Dame v USC
Hidalgo leads No. 6 Notre Dame over Watkins, No. 3 USC

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_armytddaily_241123.jpg
Army, Daily capitalize on ND flag to halve deficit
nbc_cfb_ndpuntblockandtd_241123.jpg
Irish go up 14 in style on punt block, hurdling TD
nbc_golf_gc_thitikulsoundrx_241123.jpg
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

split_bramlett_mcnealy_2024.jpg
As Joseph Bramlett fights for job, no one rooting harder than RSM co-leader Maverick McNealy
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Schedule Breakdown
Notre Dame v USC
Hidalgo leads No. 6 Notre Dame over Watkins, No. 3 USC

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_armytddaily_241123.jpg
Army, Daily capitalize on ND flag to halve deficit
nbc_cfb_ndpuntblockandtd_241123.jpg
Irish go up 14 in style on punt block, hurdling TD
nbc_golf_gc_thitikulsoundrx_241123.jpg
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Highlights: Notre Dame pulls away from USC

November 23, 2024 06:04 PM
Hannah Hidalgo outdueled JuJu Watkins as the No. 6 Fighting Irish went into the Galen Center and beat the No. 3 Trojans.