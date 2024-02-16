 Skip navigation
Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
QATAR-DOHA-SWIMMING-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Kate Douglass earns silver in difficult double at swimming worlds
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
2024 Daytona 500 schedule: start time, TV info, weather forecast

Top Clips

oly_swm200br_worlds_240216.jpg
Fink adds bronze medal in men’s 200m breaststroke
oly_worlds_swm200br_240216.jpg
Douglass swims to 200m breast silver for 3rd medal
nbc_dps_mensvswomenstournament_240216.jpg
Women’s tourney more compelling than men’s?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

U.S. women's water polo edges Hungary to win gold

February 16, 2024 11:56 AM
The U.S. women's water polo team defeated Hungary, 8-7, in the gold-medal match to complete and unbeaten tournament and reclaim the world championship title.