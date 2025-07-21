While the Liberty officially signed Stephanie Talbot on Monday, the reports that the team has also landed Meeseman may be more impactful in the team’s pursuit of a second consecutive WNBA title. Despite having last played in the league in 2022 as a member of the Mystics, the 6-foot-4 forward has long been one of the best players in the world. After another stellar season playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, Meeseman helped lead Belgium to the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket title earlier this summer. According to Philippou, Meeseman also considered Minnesota and Phoenix. When she can join the Liberty will depend on the speed of the visa application process. Still, Meeseman will give the Liberty another talented option to call upon in the frontcourt.