Top News

Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 4
Venus Williams and Amanda Anisimova are among the players added to the US Open mixed doubles list
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season
Florida Atlantic v Temple
AAC rebrands as American Conference in move designed to fuel growth in changing college landscape

WNBA

Emma
Meeseman

AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025
Caitlin Clark not expected to play when Indiana Fever resume season Tuesday at New York
After the All-Star break, Caitlin Clark will remain unavailable for the Indiana Fever.
Why under is 'best angle' in Liberty-Fever matchup
July 21, 2025 11:18 AM
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever odds with Caitlin Clark out, noting how the All-Star break could bring rust after both teams had multiple players take part in the weekend.
Ionescu wins 3-point contest, Cloud claims skills competition in Liberty All-Star sweep
Caitlin Clark is still having an impact on WNBA All-Star Game even though she won’t play
How to watch 2025 WNBA Skills Challenge: Schedule, participants, results, prize money from All-Star Weekend
Breanna Stewart leads Liberty to 98-77 win over the Fever as Caitlin Clark missed game with groin injury
How to watch New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: TV/stream info, preview, top matchups
WNBA ready for the spotlight with All-Star Game in Indiana

Latest Player News

  • Emma Meeseman
    NYL F
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported Monday that Emma Meeseman is expected to sign with the Liberty.
    While the Liberty officially signed Stephanie Talbot on Monday, the reports that the team has also landed Meeseman may be more impactful in the team’s pursuit of a second consecutive WNBA title. Despite having last played in the league in 2022 as a member of the Mystics, the 6-foot-4 forward has long been one of the best players in the world. After another stellar season playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey, Meeseman helped lead Belgium to the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket title earlier this summer. According to Philippou, Meeseman also considered Minnesota and Phoenix. When she can join the Liberty will depend on the speed of the visa application process. Still, Meeseman will give the Liberty another talented option to call upon in the frontcourt.