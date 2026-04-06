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Angel Reese traded from Chicago Sky to Atlanta Dream for two first-round picks

  
Published April 6, 2026 12:08 PM
Clark: New CBA sets precedent for women’s sports
March 29, 2026 07:27 PM
Caitlin Clark joins Basketball Night in America to share what she believes is the most transformative part of the WNBA’s new CBA, her role in the growth in women’s sports, and her FIBA Women’s World Cup debut.

The Chicago Sky have traded Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for Atlanta’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, plus 2028 second-round swap rights.

Reese, 23, averaged a WNBA-best 12.6 rebounds per game in 2025 and led the league in double-doubles (23), earning All-Star honors for the second straight year after finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2024. She also led the Sky in points per game (14.7).

Chicago drafted Reese No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, but she cast her future with the franchise into doubt in September, when she said she could “move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” amid the team’s struggles. The Sky suspended her for one half of a game for “statements detrimental to the team.”

Chicago now prepares to reload in next week’s draft after slumping to a 10-34 record last season, while Atlanta adds another impact player to build on its first-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2025, which ended in a first-round playoff exit against Indiana.

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angel-reese1.jpg Angel Reese