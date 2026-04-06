Angel Reese traded from Chicago Sky to Atlanta Dream for two first-round picks

The Chicago Sky have traded Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for Atlanta’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, plus 2028 second-round swap rights.

Bayou Barbie 🤝 ATL

Welcome to the 🅰️, Angel pic.twitter.com/egHdbK9oaK — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 6, 2026

Reese, 23, averaged a WNBA-best 12.6 rebounds per game in 2025 and led the league in double-doubles (23), earning All-Star honors for the second straight year after finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2024. She also led the Sky in points per game (14.7).

Chicago drafted Reese No. 7 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, but she cast her future with the franchise into doubt in September, when she said she could “move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” amid the team’s struggles. The Sky suspended her for one half of a game for “statements detrimental to the team.”

Chicago now prepares to reload in next week’s draft after slumping to a 10-34 record last season, while Atlanta adds another impact player to build on its first-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2025, which ended in a first-round playoff exit against Indiana.