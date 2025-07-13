Atkins scores 27, Reese and Cardoso record double-doubles as Sky beats Lynx 87-81

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-LPGA-EVIAN
Grace Kim wins playoff over Jeeno Thitikul in thrilling finish at Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF-FRA-WOMEN-LPGA-EVIAN
Grace Kim wins playoff over Jeeno Thitikul in thrilling finish at Amundi Evian Championship
The Amundi Evian Championship 2025 - Final Round
Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from $9 million purse at Renaissance Club

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Atkins scores 27, Reese and Cardoso record double-doubles as Sky beats Lynx 87-81

  
Published July 13, 2025 10:08 AM

Ariel Atkins scored 27 points, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso each had a double-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Minnesota Lynx 87-81 on Saturday.

Reese had 19 points and 11 rebounds — her eighth consecutive double-double and 14th of the season — and Cardoso finished with 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Rachel Banham hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Sky.

Courtney Williams hit two free throws to trim Minnesota’s deficit to 75-73 before Cardoso made two foul shots and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was called for a technical foul. Banham hit the ensuing free throw and Michaela Onyenwere added a pull-up jumper along the baseline to make it 80-73 with five minutes left in the game.

Napheesa Collier hit a 3 that made it 82-79 with 2:42 to play but Atkins answered with a pull-up jumper and the Lynx got no closer.

Chicago (7-13), which is 1-10 this season against teams that are .500 or better, has won back-to-back games for just the second time this season.

Collier had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks for the Lynx. Kayla McBride added 17 points and Williams scored 13 — the duo combined to make 11 of 32 (34%) from the field.

Collier missed the first of two free throws late in the third quarter to break her franchise-record string of 54 consecutive made free throws.

Minnesota (18-4) has lost two of three for the first time this season.