MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: JUL 09 Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
WNBA players say league’s proposal for new CBA falls short after All-Star bargaining meeting
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 9
Tadej Pogačar crushes rivals in brutal uphill time trial, solidifies Tour de France lead
The 153rd Open - Day Two_LargeImage_m367413.jpg
As it was for Phil, as it is for Bryson, the desire for perfection meets the need for creativity at The Open

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones replace Caitlin Clark and Satou Sabally in All-Star Game

  
Published July 18, 2025 02:47 PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones were announced Thursday as replacements for the All-Star Game by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

The pair replace Indiana’s Caitlin Clark and Phoenix’s Satou Sabally, who are injured and can’t play in Saturday’s game. Clark, who injured her groin on Tuesday, announced on social media she’s out for this weekend to recover.

The league didn’t announce a replacement yet for Clark in the 3-point contest Friday night.

Both will be on Clark’s team, which is coached Sandy Brondello. Clark and Sabally were in the starting lineup for the team and Brondello will name their replacements.

This will be Sykes’ first All-Star appearance and Jones will be playing in her fourth one.