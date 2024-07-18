 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day One
Bryson DeChambeau backs up with disastrous opening nine at Royal Troon
Michael McDowell (#34 Front Row Motorsports Horizon Hobby...
NASCAR weekend schedule at 2024 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP
MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jaegereagleh13_240718.jpg
Jaeger eagles Hole 13 at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_theopen_thomash2birdie_240718.jpg
Thomas birdies No. 2 at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_theopen_scottholeoutat1_240718.jpg
Scott birdies from bunker on No. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 152nd Open - Day One
Bryson DeChambeau backs up with disastrous opening nine at Royal Troon
Michael McDowell (#34 Front Row Motorsports Horizon Hobby...
NASCAR weekend schedule at 2024 Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IRP
MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Early 2025 Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jaegereagleh13_240718.jpg
Jaeger eagles Hole 13 at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_theopen_thomash2birdie_240718.jpg
Thomas birdies No. 2 at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_theopen_scottholeoutat1_240718.jpg
Scott birdies from bunker on No. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA’s game assists record with 19 in Fever’s loss to Wings

  
Published July 18, 2024 08:32 AM
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 17: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against the Dallas Wings at the College Park Center on July 17, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark smiled and hesitated just long enough for Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston to intercept the answer for what it meant to the rookie to set a WNBA record with 19 assists in a game.

Clark’s milestone came in the Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night in the final game before the month-long break for the Olympics, which is why Boston jumped in.

“She’s going to say it means nothing,” Boston said. “But I think it’s pretty cool. So, sorry.”

Perhaps Clark hesitated because of her turnover with 36 seconds left and the Fever trailing by four. She got trapped, lost the ball on a steal by Natasha Howard and stayed crouched on the court in disbelief after the Wings called a timeout to preserve their possession.

On Clark’s record-setting assist, she set up Kelsey Mitchell up for a 3-pointer that tied it at 93 with 2:22 remaining. The turnover came during Dallas’ game-ending 8-0 run.

“Yeah, the late turnover. That one kills, for sure,” Clark said. “It’s like a fine line of they were up pressuring me so then I kind of got behind them and was able to attack and then I tried to pull it and kind of lost my handle.”

The previous record was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot also had 18 in a playoff game on Sept. 28, 2021. Ticha Penicheiro set the old rookie mark of 16 for Sacramento on July 29, 1998.

Clark scored 24 points on a rough shooting night from 3-point range (2 of 9), while Boston scored 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Eight of Boston’s baskets came on assists from Clark.

“I just try to set my teammates up for success. I think at times I can almost overpass,” Clark said. “There probably could have been a few times were instead of passing that leads to a turnover I may have, I can probably shoot the ball. Especially with (Boston). I’m just looking to set her up so much. My eyes are almost always on our post players.”

Clark is the first rookie and ninth player overall in WNBA history with at least 400 points and 200 assists in a season. Chelsea Gray has three such seasons, Alyssa Thomas has two and six other players — Sue Bird, Jordin Canada, Natasha Cloud, Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Williams and Vandersloot — have done it once.

Clark’s previous season high for assists was 13, set four times. The most recent was in a 95-86 victory over Phoenix on Friday night.