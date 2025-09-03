 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark improving but still not cleared for contact drills

  
Published September 3, 2025 03:23 PM

Caitlin Clark is improving but still hasn’t been cleared for contact drills during practice.

With only a week left in the regular season, the Indiana star participated in full-court drills without defense during a shootaround before the Fever faced the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Coach Stephanie White told reporters that the second-year guard had been limited to shooting drills and individual work. She said she hopes Clark will return before the end of the season. Indiana entered Tuesday seventh in the standings, battling for a postseason spot.

“She’s working as hard as she can to make sure that she is coming back or is capable of coming back,” White said. “I think that the long-term viewpoint of her health and wellness is the most important thing.”

Clark has been sidelined with a right groin injury since July 15 and Tuesday night’s game was the 19th in a row she has missed. The 2024 Rookie of the Year has only played in 13 games this season while dealing with injuries to her left quad, left groin and right groin.

White said last week that Clark needs to take part in multiple practices before she can be cleared to play. After Tuesday, Indiana has games against Chicago, Washington and Minnesota.