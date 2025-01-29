 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark’s foundation awards grants to 4 Iowa charities days before Hawkeyes retire her No. 22

Published January 29, 2025 12:47 PM
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game One

UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 22: A close up photo of Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the game against the Connecticut Sun during round one game one of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs on September 22, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Basketball star Caitlin Clark has awarded $22,000 grants through her foundation to four Iowa charities that she said inspired her during her time at the University of Iowa.

The recipients announced Wednesday are the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Coralville Community Food Pantry, Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor and Special Olympics Iowa-East Central.

“One of my favorite things about Iowa City is the way the community is connected and how everyone supports each other,” Clark said. “It is something I felt during my time here and is important to me that I stay connected with. I am proud to be a part of each of these organization’s efforts and the meaningful impact they provide for the people of Iowa.”

Clark previously has provided product donations and participated in events and fundraising efforts for the four organizations, and she has said visiting the children’s hospital was one of her favorite activities when she was at Iowa.

“The foundation is thrilled to support these organizations given their alignment with our mission statement and the three core pillars of uplifting youth through education, nutrition, and sports,” Caitlin Clark Foundation president Mary Coffin said. “Caitlin is an example for all of us on the impact one interaction can have and the legacy of uplifting others.”

The grants were announced ahead of Clark’s No. 22 jersey retirement during Iowa’s game against No. 4 Southern California on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.