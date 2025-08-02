Report: Celtics minority owner reaches deal to buy Connecticut Sun for record $325 million

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Busch crashed car at Iowa.jpg
Kyle Busch goes to a backup car after crash in practice at Iowa
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings
Alex Laferriere agrees to three-year, $12.3 million contract to stay with Kings
NHL: Stadium Series-Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Gaudreau Family 5K raises more than $500,000 for accessible playground at special education school

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Busch crashed car at Iowa.jpg
Kyle Busch goes to a backup car after crash in practice at Iowa
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings
Alex Laferriere agrees to three-year, $12.3 million contract to stay with Kings
NHL: Stadium Series-Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Gaudreau Family 5K raises more than $500,000 for accessible playground at special education school

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Celtics minority owner reaches deal to buy Connecticut Sun for record $325 million

  
Published August 2, 2025 02:57 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A group led by Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca has reached a deal to buy the Connecticut Sun for a record $325 million and move the team to Boston, according to a person familiar with the sale.

The franchise wouldn’t play in Boston until the 2027 season. Pagliuca also would contribute $100 million for a new practice facility in Boston for the team the person said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Saturday because the deal hasn’t been publicly announced. The sale is pending approval of the league and its Board of Governors.

The sale is pending approval of the league and its Board of Governors.