 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Travelers Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings Friday at TPC River Highlands
Scheffler
Travelers Championship 2025: First-round tee times, pairings Thursday at TPC River Highlands
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream off to hot start under new coach Karl Smesko and play of Allisha Gray

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_dlb_durantknicks_250617.jpg
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Travelers Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings Friday at TPC River Highlands
Scheffler
Travelers Championship 2025: First-round tee times, pairings Thursday at TPC River Highlands
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream off to hot start under new coach Karl Smesko and play of Allisha Gray

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcmajafullinterview_250617.jpg
Stark: Weight of USWO win ‘hasn’t landed yet’
nbc_dlb_durantknicks_250617.jpg
Unpacking Knicks reported disinterest in Durant
nbc_golf_gc_bethannerogersreport_250617.jpg
LPGA golfers ready for test at Fields Ranch East

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Dallas Wings sign Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts

  
Published June 17, 2025 02:14 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Wings signed Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts because the team only had eight available players before the two were added to the roster.

Charles and Jones were both expected to be available to play for the Wings (1-11) in their home game against Golden State.

Wings centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder are away fulfilling national team obligations. Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist both are out with knee injuries.

WNBA teams qualify for hardship exemption when they have fewer than 10 available players.

James has played 11 games this season for Dallas, but she was waived to create a roster spot after the acquisition of center Li Yueru from Seattle in a trade for two future draft picks.

Jones was with Phoenix for four games earlier this season as a hardship signee before being released on June 8 when Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack rejoined the Mercury. Jones spent the past two seasons with Atlanta.