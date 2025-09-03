Fagbenle has 16 points and Golden State Valkyries beat Liberty 66-58, move closer to playoff berth

SAN FRANCISCO — Temi Fagbenle scored 16 points and the Golden State Valkyries beat the New York Liberty 66-58 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win to close in on becoming the first expansion team to earn a playoff berth in an inaugural season.

The Valkyries dropped their magic number to clinch a top-eight playoff spot to two, with any combination of victories by Golden State and losses for the Los Angeles Sparks doing it. LA was idle Tuesday and plays again Wednesday, so the Valkyries could have their first chance as soon as Thursday.

“We’re in playoff mode right now,” Fagbenle told the crowd afterward.

Despite the loss, New York clinched a playoff berth with Indiana’s defeat by Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Breanna Stewart scored 19 points for the defending champion Liberty, playing without star Sabrina Ionescu for a third straight game because of a left toe injury — this time for her return home to the Bay Area.

New York’s Natasha Cloud also scored 19 points, including the initial nine for her team before Emma Meesseman’s basket at the 3:42 mark of the opening quarter.

The Liberty lost their fifth in a row on the road and missed securing a sweep of the four-game season series against Golden State. Stewart had scored at least 23 points in each of the three previous matchups but was held to 4-for-15 shooting.

Meesseman — Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase calls her the female Nikola Jokic — had nine points and five rebounds as New York dropped to 3-8 on the road against the Western Conference.

The Valkyries, winners of eight in the last 11, used a 26-8 run to end the second quarter for a 40-26 halftime lead.

Monique Billings entered for Golden State with 1:50 remaining in the first period to a roaring ovation as she returned from a right ankle sprain that sidelined her for 16 of the past 17 games and 14 in a row.

Up next

The Liberty visit the Seattle Storm on Friday night while the Valkyries continue their five-game homestand Thursday against Dallas.