Free agent Tiffany Hayes signs with the expansion Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries have their first big free agent signing with Tiffany Hayes joining the expansion franchise.

The reigning WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year signed with Golden State on Thursday.

“Tiffany is a dynamic scorer who can change the momentum of a game in an instant,” Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin said. “Beyond her on-court impact, she brings an infectious energy and selfless approach that elevates everyone around her. Her willingness to contribute in any way needed, combined with her defensive intensity and scoring ability will add another important piece to what we’re building here in the Bay Area.”

The 35-year-old Hayes averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists during her 12-year career, playing with Atlanta, Connecticut and Las Vegas. Hayes is reunited with former Aces assistant Natalie Nakase, who is the Valkyries head coach.

“Having coached Tiffany last season in Las Vegas, I know firsthand the impact she brings both on and off the court,” Nakase said. “Her versatility, intensity, and ability to score will be invaluable as we build our team’s identity. She’s also an exceptional mentor who understands what it takes to play, and succeed, at the highest level.”

The Valkyries had tried to get a few other WNBA free agents to come to Golden State, but hadn’t had any luck.

“We have unlimited resources to make this the best place in the world, but I think it is challenging,” Valkyries owner Joe Lacob told reporters Wednesday at the unveiling of the team’s 31,800 square foot performance center. “We are a startup. We have no players that we are starting with, so I think that in itself, not to mention we’re the first expansion team since 2008, it is challenging.”

The team did sign Australia’s Chloe Bibby, France’s Janelle Salaun and Belgium’s Kyara Linskens on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, Golden State also signed Monique Billings, Julie Vanloo and Veronica Burton. All three were selected in the expansion draft in December.

Golden State has the fifth pick in the WNBA draft in April.