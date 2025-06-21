How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

The Indiana Fever travel to Nevada to face the Las Vegas Aces Sunday afternoon at 3 PM ET.

Caitlin Clark and co. hope to redeem themselves after an upsetting loss on the road to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night. Fever head coach Stephanie White, who missed the game in San Francisco, will also not be in attendance in Las Vegas due to a personal matter, according to ESPN.

On the other side of the court, A’ja Wilson will seek her first win since returning from a concussion after losing to the Seattle Storm on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark is back, but is she better than ever?

On Thursday, Clark and the Fever fell to the Golden State Valkyries, 88-77, leaving fans to question Clark’s consistency amid returning from a left quad strain.

Though the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year dominated with 32 points in her first game back from injury against the New York Liberty, Clark had her worst shooting game of the season at the Chase Center on Thursday. She shot just 3-of-14 from the field and tied her season-low with 11 points. She missed all seven of her 3-point attempts and ultimately the Fever ended up blowing their 13-point lead.

Even the Clark superfan, Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, called out the former Iowa superstar for the loss. “Caitlin had terrible game. Happy for Kate Martin tough,” said Portnoy on X later that night.

Caitlin had terrible game. Happy for Kate Martin though. Also Golden State is 1st crowd I’ve seen that was a true home crowd that was there for their team and not for Caitlin. Good for WNBA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 20, 2025

Scuffle at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thursday’s loss came right after a very physical matchup between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun, where Sun guard Jacy Sheldon made contact with Clark’s face, leading to Clark pushing back and Sun forward Marina Mabrey pushing Clark to the floor.

Originally, the officials ruled a flagrant foul on Sheldon and a technical foul on Mabrey. The following day, the WNBA confirmed to IndyStar that Mabrey’s foul would be upgraded to a Flagrant 2. If Mabrey’s Flagrant 2 was called during the game on Tuesday, she would have been ejected from the court. Instead, she will have to pay the standard fine.

And the scuffle didn’t stop there. At the tail end of the quarter, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham pulled Sheldon to the ground as she was going up for a layup, leading to yet another altercation between the two teams.

Regardless, Clark scored 20 points, and the Fever dominated the Sun 88-71 to officially secure a Commissioner’s Cup spot with a 4-1 record.

So now the question that remains: How will Clark and company fare against superstar A’ja Wilson, who is a top contender for Defensive Player of the Year, on Sunday after all of this heat and without their head coach?

Here’s everything you need to know before tuning in to Sunday’s game.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces:

When: Sunday, June 22

Sunday, June 22 Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates: