How to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
The Indiana Fever take on the Phoenix Mercury tonight at PHX Arena. Tip off is at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video. See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury match up.
The Indiana Fever fell 100-91 to the LA Sparks on Tuesday night, snapping the team’s five-game win streak. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 34 points, including seven three-pointers.
Kelsey Mitchell with her seventh three of the night from deep to tie her season high.— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 6, 2025
Natasha Howard finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald each added 15 points.
Indiana is still playing without Caitlin Clark, who has now missed eight straight games due to a right groin injury. No timetable has been given for the All-Star guard’s return.
The Phoenix Mercury have won two straight, most recently defeating the Connecticut Sun 82-66 on Tuesday. Satou Sabally led the way with 23 points and 6 rebounds. DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and 7 rebounds off the bench, while Kahleah Copper scored 15.
Alyssa Thomas finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, earning her second straight triple-double. This marks the third time in her career that she has posted back-to-back triple-doubles in her career — a feat that no other player in the league has achieved per the WNBA.
Read the fine print: ALL by Alyssa Thomas. pic.twitter.com/BvTXjxqo6i— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 6, 2025
How to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury:
- When: Thursday, August 7
- Where: PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Prime Video
How can I watch WNBA games?
Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date