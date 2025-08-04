 Skip navigation
Top News

Milwaukee Brewers
Surprise! There’s been quite a bit of parity in the race for baseball’s best record
MLB: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox
Royals at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 4
Nick Kurtz
A’s find hope in Nick Kurtz and young stars as team eyes Las Vegas in 2028

What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 4-10

  
Published August 4, 2025 10:03 AM

It’s another action-packed week of exciting WNBA matchups. One of the most anticipated games takes place Sunday at 12:30 PM ET, when the Minnesota Lynx take on the NY Liberty in a showdown between two powerhouse teams at Barclays Center.

Check out the full schedule below to find out when your favorite team is playing, as well as additional information on how to watch every game this week.

RELATED: WNBA-leading Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington from Wings for 2 players and a draft pick

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of August 4-10:

*All times are listed as ET

Tuesday, August 5:

  • Dallas Wings at NY Liberty - 7:00 PM on NBATV
  • Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Indiana Fever at LA Sparks -10:00 PM on CBSSN
  • Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm -10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Wednesday, August 6:

  • Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries - 10:00 PM on NBATV

Thursday, August 7:

  • Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on Prime Video
  • Connecticut Sun at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on Prime Video

Friday, August 8:

  • NY Liberty at Dallas Wings - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, August 9:

  • Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - 8:00 PM on CBS
  • LA Sparks at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Sunday, August 10:

  • Minnesota Lynx at NY Liberty - 12:30 PM on ABC, ESPN+
  • Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings - 4:00 PM on CBSN
  • Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury - 6:00 PM on NBATV
  • Seattle Storm at LA Sparks - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces - 9:00 PM on NBATV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

RELATED: Candace Parker calls effort in WNBA All-Star Game ‘awful’