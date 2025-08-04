What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for August 4-10

It’s another action-packed week of exciting WNBA matchups. One of the most anticipated games takes place Sunday at 12:30 PM ET, when the Minnesota Lynx take on the NY Liberty in a showdown between two powerhouse teams at Barclays Center.

Check out the full schedule below to find out when your favorite team is playing, as well as additional information on how to watch every game this week.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of August 4-10:

*All times are listed as ET

Tuesday, August 5:

Dallas Wings at NY Liberty - 7:00 PM on NBATV

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Indiana Fever at LA Sparks -10:00 PM on CBSSN

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm -10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass



Wednesday, August 6:

Las Vegas Aces at Golden State Valkyries - 10:00 PM on NBATV

Thursday, August 7:

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on Prime Video

Connecticut Sun at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury - 10:00 PM on Prime Video

Friday, August 8:

NY Liberty at Dallas Wings - 7:30 PM on ION

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx - 7:30 PM on ION

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, August 9:

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - 8:00 PM on CBS

LA Sparks at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Sunday, August 10:

Minnesota Lynx at NY Liberty - 12:30 PM on ABC, ESPN+

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings - 4:00 PM on CBSN

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury - 6:00 PM on NBATV

Seattle Storm at LA Sparks - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces - 9:00 PM on NBATV

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

