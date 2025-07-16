 Skip navigation
How to watch New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever: TV/stream info, preview, top matchups

  
Published July 16, 2025 09:00 AM

The New York Liberty host the Indiana Fever tonight at the Barclays Center for an 7:30 PM ET showdown, one of the last regular season games before the 2025 All-Star Weekend begins. See below for additional information on how to live stream today’s Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game.

The two teams are tied 1-1 against each other this season. The Liberty won 90-88 on May 24 and the Fever came out on top on June 14, 102-88 at home, where Caitlin Clark scored 32 points for the Fever and went 50% for three-pointers. After Wednesday’s matchup and the All-Star break, the two teams will face off again on July 22, back at the Barclays Center.

Breanna Stewart, Natasha Cloud leading for the Liberty:

The New York Liberty (14-6) are coming off a two-game winning streak, beating the Las Vegas Aces 87-78 on July 8. They then came back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Dream 79-72 on Sunday, when forwards Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich combined for 39 points.

Stewart leads the Liberty with an average of 19.5 points per game and 6.7 rebounds. Guard Natasha Cloud leads with 6.1 assists and Sabrina Ionescu with 1.6 steals. The Liberty are still without center Jaquel Jones, who has been out since spraining her ankle during the Liberty’s game with the Phoenix Mercury on June 19. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said Jones would not be expected to return before the All-Star break.

Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 9): Mercury lap Lynx; Liberty looking up; Fever catch fire
Mercury move past Lynx while the Liberty stabilize; Fever and Mystics trend up.

Caitlin Clark injured for Fever, Mitchell & Boston firing up:

The Indiana Fever (11-10) are coming off a three-game winning streak, besting the Atlanta Dream 99-92 on July 11, the Dallas Wings 102-88 on July 13 and the Connecticut Sun 85-77 on Tuesday night.

The Fever have been without Clark for 9 games this season, due to injuries. Clark most recently injured her groin against the Sun on July 15. Her status against the Liberty has not been announced.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring, putting up an average of 19.3 points per game. The Fever have seen a strong season from forward Aliyah Boston, with her average of 7.8 rebounds per game and going 95% for free-throws for the Fever’s last four games.

Who will star in the WNBA All-Star weekend?

The Indiana Fever are sending three players to the upcoming All-Star weekend, most notably with Caitlin Clark captaining one of the teams. Team Clark will also include Fever players Kelsey Mitchell and Clark’s No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston.

Sabrina Ionescu is the sole Liberty player on Team Clark, while Breanna Stewart will be playing for Napheesa Collier’s team. Ionescu confirmed she’ll be back to compete in the three-point contest on Saturday. The guard holds the all-time WNBA record for the three-point contest, shooting 92.5% (37/40) when she won in 2023.

Clark vs. Stewie, a tale of two sneakers:

Caitlin Clark debuted a new pair of sneakers on Sunday July 13 for the Fever’s win against the Wings, rocking the Nike Kobe 6 Protro in the “Cookie Monster” colorway. While there’s no word on if this colorway will be released to the public, Nike is releasing its Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Total Orange” colorway on July 18, perfecting timing with the start of WNBA All-Star weekend.

On the other side of the court, Liberty’s Breanna Stewart announced the release of the fourth edition of her collection with Puma, Harry Potter x Puma Stewie 4. The Harry Potter inspired pair will also be released July 18.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty

When: Wednesday, July 16
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch: CBS Sports Network

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break
  • July 19: WNBA All-Star Game
  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Preview: Mercury faces tough test, WNBA All-Star Game
Team Collier vs. Team Clark awaits in the WNBA All-Star Game on Sunday.