Jackie Young and NaLyssa Smith lead Aces past Fever 84-72 for 2-1 lead in WNBA semifinal series

INDIANAPOLIS — Jackie Young scored 25 points in her home state and NaLyssa Smith added 16 points, leading the Las Vegas Aces to an 84-72 victory over the short-handed Indiana Fever on Friday night in Game 3 of a best-of-five WNBA semifinal series.

The Aces lead 2-1 and would reach their third WNBA Finals in four years with a win Sunday in Indianapolis.

Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson had a poor shooting night. She made a 3-pointer to open the game, then missed her next 11 shots. The four-time MVP finished with 13 points on 6-of-20 shooting and had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Chelsea Gary had 15 points and six assists.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 21 points and Lexie Hull finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Aliyah Boston had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Fever, who held a 16-4 edge in offensive rebounds.

The Fever got through the first round of the playoffs and beat Las Vegas in Game 1 despite having lost Caitlin Clark, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Sophie Cunningham to season-ending injuries during the regular season.

Indiana wore down late on Friday, going nearly nine minutes between baskets, a stretch that began late in the third quarter. The Aces took full advantage by scoring eight straight to extend a four-point lead to 71-59 midway through the fourth.

Las Vegas controlled most of the first half, scoring the first six points of the second quarter to take a 26-16 lead.

But another boisterous home crowd — and Wilson closing the half with 10 straight misses — buoyed the Fever. Three straight 3-pointers helped Indiana charge back within 35-34 at halftime.

The Fever took their first lead on Boston’s layup to open the second half and led most of the third until the Aces clamped down on defense and pulled away.