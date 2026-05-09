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Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener

  
Published May 9, 2026 12:38 AM

SEATTLE — Janelle Salaun scored 20 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers, Veronica Burton had 16 points, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Seattle Storm 91-80 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kaitlyn Chen scored all 14 of her points in the second half and Kayla Thornton added 13 for Golden State, which led 49-41 at halftime and 69-53 after three quarters. Seven different Valkyries made a 3-pointer and the team finished 15 of 37 from distance.

Gabby Williams, Golden State’s marquee offseason addition, had seven points, six rebounds and four assists in her return to Seattle where she played from 2022-25.

Dominique Malonga led Seattle with 21 points and Zia Cooke added 15 off the bench. Jade Melbourne scored 13 and Flau’jae Johnson, the No. 8 selection in the WNBA draft, had 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Seattle is expected to be without starter Ezi Magbegor for six to eight weeks due to a right foot injury.

Golden State had two players leave with injuries in the first half and neither returned. Starter Tiffany Hayes left with a left pinky injury in the first quarter and Cecilia Zandalasini sustained a jaw injury in the second.

Up next

Golden State opens its home schedule on Sunday against Phoenix.

Seattle travels to play Connecticut on Sunday.