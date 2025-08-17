 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Ex-Wisconsin players say in lawsuit that former coach Marisa Moseley psychologically abused them
Ryan Day
College football season kicks off with thrilling matchups and high stakes
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer to have season-ending right wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kelsey Mitchell scores 38 points, Fever rally from 21-point deficit to beat Sun 99-93 in OT

  
Published August 17, 2025 05:02 PM

Kelsey Mitchell scored 34 of her career-high tying 38 points after halftime, Lexie Hull hit a corner 3-pointer with 44.9 seconds to play and the Indiana Fever rallied from 21 points down and beat the Connecticut Sun 99-93 in overtime on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims had 19 points and seven assists, and Natasha Howard added 18 points for Indiana (19-16). Aliyah Boston finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

Mitchell scored all of Indiana’s points — including back-to-back 3-pointers — in a 10-4 run to open overtime before Hull’s 3 made it 97-90.

Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Tina Charles 21 for Connecticut (6-27). Saniya Rivers had 15 points and a career-high five blocks, Aneesah Morrow finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Leïla Lacan had a season-high 14 assists to go with seven points.

Sims made back-to-back layups to give Indiana a 4-1 lead 53 seconds into the game. But, the Sun scored the next 12 points to take the lead until Mitchell made a layup to open the scoring in overtime. Morrow made a layup about 2 1/2 minutes into the third quarter that gave Connecticut its biggest lead at 54-33 and the Sun led 74-60 with 6:25 left in regulation.

Mitchell converted a three-point play that made it 82-all with 44.7 seconds left. Charles made a turn-around jumper in the post before Boston answered with a short jumper that eventually forced overtime.

Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham left the game in the second quarter due to a knee injury and did not return.

Caitlin Clark (groin) missed her 13th consecutive game for the Fever.

The Sun plays at Washington on Tuesday. The Fever host Minnesota on Friday.