LA Sparks sign Dearica Hamby to contract extension through 2025 season

  
June 14, 2024
Dearica Hamby

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) goes in for a lay-up against Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks signed Dearica Hamby to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

The two-time All-Star leads the WNBA in double-doubles (10) and rebounding (11.4) this season. Hamby is averaging 20 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 48% from 3-point range.

She earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Sparks to a win over her former team, the Las Vegas Aces, last week.

“I’m grateful for finding a home in LA with an ownership group and organization that believes in me and has been nothing but supportive since the day I got here,” Hamby said. “I look forward to continuing to build with my teammates and getting the Sparks back to the standard that has been historically set.”