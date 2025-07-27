 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox
Dodgers 2-way star Shohei Ohtani to start on mound Wednesday. Team goes to 6-man rotation
dole-RA-240804-BF-0040.jpg
How to watch 2025 IMSA Road America on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules
nbc_golf_senioropenrd4_250727.jpg
Padraig Harrington becomes fifth to win Open and Senior Open titles; Rory McIlroy in attendance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_liggettfeat_250727.jpg
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
nbc_cyc_jerseywinners_250727.jpg
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
nbc_cyc_tadejintv_250727.jpg
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox
Dodgers 2-way star Shohei Ohtani to start on mound Wednesday. Team goes to 6-man rotation
dole-RA-240804-BF-0040.jpg
How to watch 2025 IMSA Road America on Peacock: Streaming info, start times and daily schedules
nbc_golf_senioropenrd4_250727.jpg
Padraig Harrington becomes fifth to win Open and Senior Open titles; Rory McIlroy in attendance

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_liggettfeat_250727.jpg
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
nbc_cyc_jerseywinners_250727.jpg
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
nbc_cyc_tadejintv_250727.jpg
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Liberty’s Breanna Stewart avoids significant injury on right leg, AP source says

  
Published July 27, 2025 05:20 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart avoided a significant injury when she hurt her right leg in a game Saturday night, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The All-Star forward had imaging done and nothing major turned up, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because no official statement had been made.

She will travel with the team on its four-game road trip that begins in Dallas on Monday night, the person said.

Stewart left the game nearly 3 1/2 minutes into the Liberty’s 101-99 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. She had three points and a rebound. Stewart seemed to injure the leg while running up the court. She went to the locker room and never returned to the bench.

“No update, hopefully she’ll be OK,” coach Sandy Brondello said the Liberty’s five-game winning streak was snapped.

New York was playing the second half of a back-to-back. Stewart had a quiet scoring game in Friday’s win over Phoenix, with just six points. She did have eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Stewart came into Saturday’s game averaging 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season to help New York (17-7) to the second-best record in the league.

The two-time WNBA MVP hadn’t missed a game yet this season. After playing much of July at home, New York will be on the road for five of its next six games.

New York also had two other injuries; Kennedy Burke had some cramps and Leonie Fiebich has been dealing with a hand injury she suffered against Phoenix.

“She’s tough and resilient, she pushed through it,” Brondello said.