Lynx star Napheesa Collier out for Game 4 of WNBA semifinal series vs. Mercury due to ankle injury

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will miss Game 4 of the WNBA semifinal series against Phoenix on Sunday, two days after injuring her left ankle late in Game 3.

The Lynx trail the best-of-five series 2-1. If they can win on Sunday, Game 5 would be Tuesday night in Minnesota.

Collier injured her ankle late in the fourth quarter Friday when she got tangled up with Alyssa Thomas, who stole the ball from her near the 3-point line. No foul was called on the play. The Mercury won the game 84-76.

The runner-up for MVP hurt her ankle on the play and had to be helped to the locker room. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after the game that Collier “probably has a fracture,” though she didn’t elaborate on the injury.

Reeve also won’t be with the team Sunday as she was suspended for the game by the league for behavior and comments after that play and in the team’s postgame press conference.