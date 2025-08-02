 Skip navigation
Enzo Temmerman sweeps Loretta Lynn's 250 Pro Sport, secures title
Mabrey has 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists to help Connecticut beat short-handed New York
Burton scores 18 points, as Valkyries beat Sky 73-66 for third straight victory

Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Enzo Temmerman sweeps Loretta Lynn’s 250 Pro Sport, secures title
Mabrey has 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists to help Connecticut beat short-handed New York
Burton scores 18 points, as Valkyries beat Sky 73-66 for third straight victory

Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay

Maddy Siegrist’s return to Wings from knee injury delayed at least one more game

  
Published August 2, 2025 12:06 PM

DALLAS — Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist’s return from a knee injury will have to wait at least one more game.

The Wings ruled Siegrist out of a game Friday night against the Indiana Fever a day after saying her 17-game absence because of a right knee fracture was set to end.

The Wings are playing the Fever at the home of the Dallas Mavericks. It’s the second time the Wings will play at American Airlines Center.

Dallas faced the Fever at the AAC in late June, losing 94-86 when Caitlin Clark was sidelined by a groin injury. Clark returned after that, but this meeting with the Wings will be Clark’s sixth consecutive game missed after the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year aggravated a groin injury.

Siegrist, the NCAA Division I scoring leader ahead of Clark when she played for Villanova in 2022-23, was limited to 11 games in an injury-plagued rookie season two years ago.

Siegrist has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games and had her only double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 boards the game before she was injured, an 81-65 loss to Minnesota on June 8.