Marina Mabrey scores season-high 34 points, Sun beat Dream 84-76 for first home victory

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 34 points and Tina Charles had seven of her 19 points in the final six minutes to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 84-76 on Friday night for their first home victory this season.

Mabrey shot 13 for 22 from the field, including 3 for 8 on 3-pointers, and 5 for 6 at the free-throw line for her fourth career 30-point game. She was two points shy of tying her career-high 36 set on June 15, 2023 against Indiana.

Mabrey scored six points during Connecticut’s 12-2 run to open the third quarter for a 48-37 lead.

Connecticut led 58-45 with 2:40 left in the third before Atlanta went on a 16-4 run to get to 62-61 on Rhyne Howard’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer. But the Dream only had one field goal in the opening five minutes of the fourth to trail 71-64.

The Sun starters finished with 75 points.

Bria Hartley scored 11 points and rookie Saniya Rivers had three steals and two blocks for Connecticut (2-6). Olivia Nelson-Ododa did not play in the second half due to an ankle injury.

Howard and Brittney Griner led Atlanta (5-3) with 18 points apiece. Naz Hillmon had 14 points and Allisha Gray added 11. Brionna Jones, who made her first appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena since playing with the Sun for the first eight years of her career, had seven points and six rebounds.

Mabrey sank a floater in the lane with 0.5 seconds left in the first half to give Connecticut a 36-35 lead. Mabrey, averaging 15 points per game, scored 15 in the first half and Charles had 10 points.

Atlanta had its four-game win streak come to an end.