Marina Mabrey scores season-high 34 points, Sun beat Dream 84-76 for first home victory

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_818,w_1091,x_19,y_49/c_scale,h_991,w_1322/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/txaxaml3zxdenqmrijrg
Storylines to follow during June’s second huge visit weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
Azura Stevens’ 21 points, career-high 5 3-pointers lead Sparks past Wings 93-79 to snap 3-game skid
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Second Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, pairings for third round at TPC Toronto

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606.jpg
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_818,w_1091,x_19,y_49/c_scale,h_991,w_1322/l_rivals_logo_light_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/txaxaml3zxdenqmrijrg
Storylines to follow during June’s second huge visit weekend
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
Azura Stevens’ 21 points, career-high 5 3-pointers lead Sparks past Wings 93-79 to snap 3-game skid
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Second Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, pairings for third round at TPC Toronto

Top Clips

oly_swm400f_rexmaurerv2_250606.jpg
Maurer sets U.S. Open record in 400m freestyle
oly_sww100bk_regansmith_250606.jpg
Smith, Berkoff finish 1-2 in 100m backstroke
oly_sww100br_katedouglassv2_250606.jpg
Douglass holds off King to win 100m breaststroke

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Marina Mabrey scores season-high 34 points, Sun beat Dream 84-76 for first home victory

  
Published June 7, 2025 12:11 AM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 34 points and Tina Charles had seven of her 19 points in the final six minutes to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Atlanta Dream 84-76 on Friday night for their first home victory this season.

Mabrey shot 13 for 22 from the field, including 3 for 8 on 3-pointers, and 5 for 6 at the free-throw line for her fourth career 30-point game. She was two points shy of tying her career-high 36 set on June 15, 2023 against Indiana.

Mabrey scored six points during Connecticut’s 12-2 run to open the third quarter for a 48-37 lead.

Connecticut led 58-45 with 2:40 left in the third before Atlanta went on a 16-4 run to get to 62-61 on Rhyne Howard’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer. But the Dream only had one field goal in the opening five minutes of the fourth to trail 71-64.

The Sun starters finished with 75 points.

Bria Hartley scored 11 points and rookie Saniya Rivers had three steals and two blocks for Connecticut (2-6). Olivia Nelson-Ododa did not play in the second half due to an ankle injury.

Howard and Brittney Griner led Atlanta (5-3) with 18 points apiece. Naz Hillmon had 14 points and Allisha Gray added 11. Brionna Jones, who made her first appearance at Mohegan Sun Arena since playing with the Sun for the first eight years of her career, had seven points and six rebounds.

Mabrey sank a floater in the lane with 0.5 seconds left in the first half to give Connecticut a 36-35 lead. Mabrey, averaging 15 points per game, scored 15 in the first half and Charles had 10 points.

Atlanta had its four-game win streak come to an end.