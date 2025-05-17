 Skip navigation
Top News

New York Liberty celebrate last season’s WNBA title with banner, ring ceremony before opener

  
Published May 17, 2025 03:00 PM

NEW YORK — The first championship banner in New York Liberty history slowly rose from the ground to its permanent home in the rafters of Barclays Center.

The final piece of last year’s title run was celebrated Saturday before the team tipped off its 2025 season against the Las Vegas Aces. The green banner found its place high above the court with the players looking on in amazement.

Minutes before members of the team were given their championship rings. Breanna Stewart walked up to receive her ring with 3-year-old daughter Ruby holding her hand and 1-year-old son Theo in her arms. This was the third title for Stewart, who won two with Seattle, but the first her kids were around for.

Sabrina Ionescu, who was the No. 1 draft pick in 2020 was the last player to be introduced and received a long ovation from the sold out crowd.

“We’re so thankful, thank you guys for being part of this championship journey for us,” Ionescu said to the crowd. “We got to run it back. We need the energy the love and support.”

New York was the last of the original franchises still playing to win a championship. The Liberty did it in dramatic fashion, beating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime of a decisive Game 5 last year.

Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai said during the ceremony that the Liberty “represents the best of New York City. Creativity, grit, hustle and resilience.”

She then went on to say that this was “our first championship, but will not be our last.”

The Aces stayed inside their locker room during the ceremony. Coach Becky Hammon, who played for the Liberty in her early years in the league, said at practice Friday she had mixed emotions.

“I have a lot of respect for this organization,” she said. “A lot of respect for Joe (Tsai) and Clara. I thought last year they were the best team and the best team gets rings.”

Chelsea Gray, who has been a part of three championship teams, has been in this spot before while playing for Los Angeles. The Sparks opened the 2018 season in Minnesota after losing to the Lynx in a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals the year before.

She hit a buzzer-beater to win the opener and spoil the night for Minnesota that year. She hopes to do the same on Saturday.

“It’s more incentive, the away team always tries to ruin the ring night,” Gray said.