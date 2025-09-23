 Skip navigation
New York Liberty part ways with championship-winning coach Sandy Brondello

  
Published September 23, 2025 11:28 AM
The New York Liberty will not renew coach Sandy Brondello’s contract for next season, the organization announced Tuesday.

Brondello led the Liberty to its first WNBA championship in 2024, but the team struggled with injuries to star players Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu this year. New York earned the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and lost in the first round to the Phoenix Mercury.

“We would like to thank Sandy Brondello for her everlasting impact on the New York Liberty,” Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said. “Sandy finishes her tenure in New York as the winningest coach in franchise history, and she took us to never-before-seen heights as the first head coach to lead the Liberty to a championship. We wish Sandy the very best in her next chapter.”

Brondello went 107-53 in her four seasons with the team. The Liberty got off to a franchise-best start, winning nine straight games, only to stumble over the next few months as injuries took their toll.