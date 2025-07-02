 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Zakai Zeigler drops bid to play 5th college season, but his lawsuit against NCAA will continue
In this photo illustration a EA Sports logo seen displayed...
EA Sports and 2K hint at revival of college basketball video games
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Cleveland, Detroit respond to Sophie Cunningham’s WNBA expansion comments

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Zakai Zeigler drops bid to play 5th college season, but his lawsuit against NCAA will continue
In this photo illustration a EA Sports logo seen displayed...
EA Sports and 2K hint at revival of college basketball video games
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Cleveland, Detroit respond to Sophie Cunningham’s WNBA expansion comments

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Red Panda has fractured left wrist, released from hospital after fall at WNBA game

  
Published July 2, 2025 07:26 PM
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Performer Red Panda performs during the halftime in game five against the Indiana Pacers of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams/Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Good news, basketball fans: Red Panda intends to be ready for next season.

Red Panda, the popular performer who fell off her unicycle and crashed to the court during halftime of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx, has a broken left wrist and will need further consultation with an orthopedic surgeon, the agency that represents her said Wednesday.

Red Panda — her real name is Rong Niu — spent 11 hours in a Minneapolis hospital, with a pair of Lynx staffers there with her the entire time, agent Patrick Figley said. The Chinese American acrobat was heading home for treatment and recovery, which should take a few months.

“She is very grateful,” Figley said. “Red Panda thanks everyone for all the kind wishes and support. It means the world to her.”

The fall was caused by part of her unicycle being damaged during transit, Figley said.

The Fever won the game in Minneapolis, and during their postgame locker room celebration Indiana star Caitlin Clark was among those — on teammate Sydney Colson’s live stream on Instagram — to send Red Panda well-wishes.

“Red Panda, if you’re watching, we love you,” Clark said.

Red Panda fell forward off her custom unicycle — it’s about 8 feet high — onto the court shortly after her performance started Tuesday night. She immediately grabbed at her left wrist and was eventually helped off the floor by wheelchair before being transported by ambulance to a hospital.

She comes from a family of performing acrobats. Her act is composed of her riding on the unicycle and balancing custom-made bowls on her lower leg before flipping them atop her head.

She has performed at countless basketball games, including Game 5 of the NBA Finals last month in Oklahoma City.

“She very much appreciates all the support she is receiving,” Figley said.