Reese suspended by Sky for a half of Sunday’s game for comments ‘detrimental to the team’

  
Published September 5, 2025 10:18 PM

CHICAGO — Angel Reese was suspended by the Chicago Sky for the first half of the team’s game against Las Vegas on Sunday for comments she made that were “detrimental to the team.”

The team announced the suspension Friday. Reese already is missing the team’s game Friday night against Indiana because of a mandatory one-game suspension by the WNBA for picking up her eighth technical foul of the season.

“The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball,” the team said in a statement. “This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.”

The two-time All-Star voiced her frustrations with the franchise, telling the Chicago Tribune that she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” if the team doesn’t improve its outlook earlier in the week. She walked back those comments after Wednesday’s win over Connecticut. She had already apologized to the team. The Sky are 10-30.

Reese, who was the No. 7 pick in the WNBA draft last season, is averaging 14.7 points and and a league-best 12.6 rebounds. She has at least one more season on her rookie contract.