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Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

  
Published May 4, 2026 03:00 PM
WNBA rejoins the legendary women of NBC
May 2, 2026 11:32 PM
As the WNBA gears up to return to NBC and Peacock beginning May 17, Aces' A’ja Wilson, Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu and Wings' Paige Bueckers get a "first day of work" tour from SNL's Chloe Fineman.

NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu avoided a significant injury after rolling her left ankle in the New York Liberty’s preseason win over the Connecticut Sun.

The team said she’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks, putting her out for the team’s regular-season debut against Connecticut. Ionescu had an MRI that revealed no major injury to the ankle, which was the same one she hurt her rookie season that sidelined her for the remainder of the year after only three games in 2020.

The star guard landed awkwardly during a drive to the basket and rolled the ankle early in the third quarter at Connecticut. She appeared to get her feet tangled with the Sun’s Diamond Miller as she went up for a reverse layup.

Ionescu stayed down for a few seconds before getting up and waving toward New York’s bench on the other side of the court. She walked with a slight limp back to the locker room. She was seen in a walking boot after the game.

“Obviously wasn’t good to see,” Liberty forward Jonquel Jones said. “I was able to check in with our (physical therapist) and stuff during the game to make sure she’s OK.”

Ionescu had six points in just under 16 minutes of play. She was 2 for 8 from the field.

Breanna Stewart said she talked with Ionescu after the game and said her teammate was in “good spirits.”

Ionescu played in 38 games last season for New York, averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds.