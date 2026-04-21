Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor will miss 6 to 8 weeks with a right foot injury

SEATTLE — Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor will be sidelined for at least six to eight weeks because of a right foot injury, the team announced Monday.

Magbegor, 26, hurt her foot while playing for Australia in the 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in Istanbul, Turkey, where she averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Melbourne, Australia, native is entering her seventh WNBA season, all with the Storm. She had 96 blocks last season to go along with an average of 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in a career-high 44 games.

Magbegor, a one-time All-Star, four-time WNBA All-Defensive selection and 2020 WNBA champion, re-signed with Seattle at the start of free agency.

“She means a great deal to this organization and to our city,” Storm general manager Talisa Rhea said in a statement last week. “On the court, she has a real impact on the defensive end with her ability to cover ground, protect the rim and disrupt plays. She anchors us. What’s been just as impressive is her growth and the way she’s expanding her game and her voice. This next chapter is about fully stepping into that. We believe Ezi is one of the most impactful two-way players in the league, and we’re excited to keep building with her at the center of it.”