Shakira Austin hits winning free throws as Mystics spoil Tempo opener with 68-65 win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA
Hole 5 - St Jude Charity Golf - Rocky Mountain ATV.jpg
Rocky Mountain ATV golf tournament raises more than $150,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart powers short-handed Liberty to a season-opening rout of Sun

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
nbc_nas_trucksglenv2_260508.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Watkins Glen
nbc_nba_enjoy_fanfriday_260508.jpg
How much does a ‘Tier 1' coach improve a bad team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA
Hole 5 - St Jude Charity Golf - Rocky Mountain ATV.jpg
Rocky Mountain ATV golf tournament raises more than $150,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart powers short-handed Liberty to a season-opening rout of Sun

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
nbc_nas_trucksglenv2_260508.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Watkins Glen
nbc_nba_enjoy_fanfriday_260508.jpg
How much does a ‘Tier 1' coach improve a bad team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Shakira Austin hits winning free throws as Mystics spoil Tempo opener with 68-65 win

  
Published May 8, 2026 10:21 PM

TORONTO — Shakira Austin made four free throws down the stretch and the Washington Mystics held on to beat the Toronto Tempo 68-65 on Friday night, spoiling the Tempo’s first game.

Sonia Citron scored 26 points, Austin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Mystics. Austin made two free throws with 18 seconds left to put Washington ahead 66-65, then added two more with 11 seconds to play.

Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Brittney Sykes had 14 but the Tempo couldn’t overcome poor shooting. Toronto shot 5 for 25 from 3-point range and went 17 for 63 overall.

Sykes connected on Toronto’s first shot of the game, giving the expansion team its first points, but came up empty on a 3 that would have put the Tempo in front with 14 seconds remaining.

After Cassandre Prosper opened the game with a layup for Washington, the sellout crowd of 8,210 roared as Sykes connected on the first shot in Tempo history, a pullup jumper from the free-throw line.

New Dallas Mavericks president and former Raptors executive Masai Ujiri, who is part of the Tempo ownership group, sat at center court.

Also in attendance were current Raptors Immanuel Quickley and Sandro Mamukelashvili, former Raptor Serge Ibaka, and Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair.

Fans sang along to a song by Canadian country music star Shania Twain during a Karaoke Cam gimmick in the fourth quarter.