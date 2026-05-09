Shakira Austin hits winning free throws as Mystics spoil Tempo opener with 68-65 win

TORONTO — Shakira Austin made four free throws down the stretch and the Washington Mystics held on to beat the Toronto Tempo 68-65 on Friday night, spoiling the Tempo’s first game.

Sonia Citron scored 26 points, Austin had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Kiki Iriafen added 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Mystics. Austin made two free throws with 18 seconds left to put Washington ahead 66-65, then added two more with 11 seconds to play.

Marina Mabrey scored 27 points and Brittney Sykes had 14 but the Tempo couldn’t overcome poor shooting. Toronto shot 5 for 25 from 3-point range and went 17 for 63 overall.

Sykes connected on Toronto’s first shot of the game, giving the expansion team its first points, but came up empty on a 3 that would have put the Tempo in front with 14 seconds remaining.

After Cassandre Prosper opened the game with a layup for Washington, the sellout crowd of 8,210 roared as Sykes connected on the first shot in Tempo history, a pullup jumper from the free-throw line.

New Dallas Mavericks president and former Raptors executive Masai Ujiri, who is part of the Tempo ownership group, sat at center court.

Also in attendance were current Raptors Immanuel Quickley and Sandro Mamukelashvili, former Raptor Serge Ibaka, and Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair.

Fans sang along to a song by Canadian country music star Shania Twain during a Karaoke Cam gimmick in the fourth quarter.