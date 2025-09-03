What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 1-7

The WNBA playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14. Don’t miss this week’s lineup as teams make a final push for the remaining three playoff spots. See below for the full WNBA schedule for this week, as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of September 1-7:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, September 1:

Atlanta Dream 93, Connecticut Sun 76

Minnesota Lynx 96, Dallas Wings 71

LA Sparks 91, Seattle Storm 85

Tuesday, September 2:

Golden State Valkyries 66, NY Liberty 58

Phoenix Mercury 85, Indiana Fever 79

Wednesday, September 3:

LA Sparks at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Thursday, September 4:

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - 7:00 PM on Prime Video

Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on Prime Video

Friday, September 5:

LA Sparks at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on ION

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - 7:30 PM on ION

NY Liberty at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, September 6:

Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun - 1:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Sunday, September 7:

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - 3:00 PM on NBA TV

Dallas Wings at LA Sparks - 6:00 PM on NBA TV

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces - 9:00 PM on NBA TV

Which teams have clinched a WNBA playoff berth?

Only eight teams can qualify for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The following teams have clinched a berth:



Minnesota Lynx

Las Vegas Aces

Atlanta Dream

Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

