What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 1-7

  
Published September 3, 2025 09:44 AM

The WNBA playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14. Don’t miss this week’s lineup as teams make a final push for the remaining three playoff spots. See below for the full WNBA schedule for this week, as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

RELATED: WNBA Preview: Playoff picture, five matchups to watch this week

WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
The Liberty are the odd team out as the Aces, Dream and Mercury jockey for position in the top four.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of September 1-7:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, September 1:

  • Atlanta Dream 93, Connecticut Sun 76
  • Minnesota Lynx 96, Dallas Wings 71
  • LA Sparks 91, Seattle Storm 85

Tuesday, September 2:

  • Golden State Valkyries 66, NY Liberty 58
  • Phoenix Mercury 85, Indiana Fever 79

Wednesday, September 3:

  • LA Sparks at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass
  • Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky - 8:00 PM on WNBA League Pass

Thursday, September 4:

  • Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics - 7:00 PM on Prime Video
  • Dallas Wings at Golden State Valkyries - 10:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces - 10:00 PM on Prime Video

Friday, September 5:

  • LA Sparks at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - 7:30 PM on ION
  • NY Liberty at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, September 6:

  • Phoenix Mercury at Connecticut Sun - 1:00 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries - 8:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Sunday, September 7:

  • Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics - 3:00 PM on NBA TV
  • Dallas Wings at LA Sparks - 6:00 PM on NBA TV
  • Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces - 9:00 PM on NBA TV

Which teams have clinched a WNBA playoff berth?

Only eight teams can qualify for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. The following teams have clinched a berth:

  • Minnesota Lynx
  • Las Vegas Aces
  • Atlanta Dream
  • Phoenix Mercury
  • New York Liberty

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date