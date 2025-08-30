2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground

Just under two weeks of WNBA regular season basketball remains, and except for the one-seed, the rest of the playoff picture is very unclear. With very little separation between teams, the standings are in limbo, but nonetheless, there have been some notable changes which require a power rankings update.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week 12 of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

The Lynx have shown their dominance all season long, so they will remain at No. 1 for another week in a row.

Napheesa Collier came back with a vengeance (out for 7 games) in the @minnesotalynx 's victory against the Fever, 97-84 ‼️ Her contributions helped the Lynx become the first team this season to reach 30 wins. 32 PTS | 9 REB | 2 STL #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/rAWaxkrqOt

The good news for the Lynx is that Napheesa Collier returned from a right ankle injury that sidelined her for three weeks (7 games) and did not miss a beat in the team’s win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Collier led all scorers with 32 points and collected 9 rebounds to go along with it. And while Collier did not shoot efficiently in her second game back in the team’s loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday, she still managed to tally 18 points and 9 rebounds. Welcome back Phee.

Minnesota Lynx (30-8) | Prior Rank: 1 - While the Minnesota Lynx are 2-3 in their last five games, they will remain at the top of the power rankings. They have already clinched the playoffs and are one win away from locking down the No. 1 seed. They currently have a five-game lead over the hottest team in the league, the Las Vegas Aces, who are 2nd in the standings. While they will face the Aces on Thursday, unless Vegas wins, it is unlikely that any team will overtake the Lynx for the No. 1 spot in these rankings.

Las Vegas Aces (26-14) | Prior Rank: 4 - The Aces are on an astounding 12-game winning streak, tied for their longest win streak in franchise history since the team relocated from San Antonio to Las Vegas. It’s also the longest active win streak currently in the WNBA. With their win over the Dream, the @LVAces’ 12-game streak ties the longest in franchise history since relocating to Las Vegas, matching the San Antonio Silver Stars’ 12-game streak! #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/yO3V92ELt1 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 28, 2025 During the win streak, Vegas has overtaken a number of teams in the standings, but no win was more significant than their win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, which allowed them to overtake Atlanta and move into 2nd in the league standings. The Aces control their own destiny, which is remarkable for a team that at one point fell to No. 9 in the standings and for the first half of the season hovered around .500. While the Aces do control their own destiny, winning out is still a tall task as they next face the Lynx on Thursday, a team that they have not been able to beat all season. It was right after a 53-point beat down from the Lynx on August 2 when the Aces’ win streak began, and they have not looked back since. Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race? Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin examine the MVP cases of A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier and who may have the advantage heading into the final month of the season. You don’t have to look any further than A’ja Wilson as the primary catalyst for the turnaround in the Aces season, which is why she has been the Western Conference Player of the Week for the last three weeks and is neck-and-neck with Napheesa Collier in the MVP race. Consistently putting up an M'V3 performance on both ends of the floor 😮‍💨



Atlanta Dream (25-14) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Dream clinched a playoff berth on Friday with their win over the Dallas Wings.

WE'RE IN! 🅰️ We have officially secured a spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs!



Tickets go on sale Tuesday, 9/2 at 10 AM ET. #DoItForTheDream pic.twitter.com/k5ISIb70CD — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) August 30, 2025



Phoenix Mercury (24-14) | Prior Rank: 5 - The Mercury move up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s power rankings, which aligns with where they are in the standings. WNBA MVP cases for Mercury's Thomas, Dream's Gray Natalie Esquire makes the WNBA MVP case for Allisha Gray amid her terrific season with the Dream, while Terrika Foster-Brasby zeroes in on Alyssa Thomas as she propels the Mercury. The Mercury will need some help to move up the standings. Both Las Vegas and Atlanta hold head-to-head tiebreakers over them. While the Mercury have already clinched the playoffs, remaining top four in the standings is important if they want to secure homecourt advantage in the first round. Beating the New York Liberty at home on Saturday would give them the tiebreaker over New York, who they currently lead 2-1 in the regular season series. PLAYOFF BOUND!



The Mercury have clinched a spot in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. This Is Mercury Basketball. pic.twitter.com/xMcqXGPM5B — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 30, 2025 For now, having the overall better record than New York and better head-to-head record will land the Mercury at No. 4 this week, one spot ahead of the reigning champs.

