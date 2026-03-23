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WNBA players unanimously approve a new 7-year collective bargaining agreement through 2032

  
Published March 23, 2026 01:56 PM
Outlining how new CBA changes fabric of the WNBA
March 19, 2026 04:47 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby react to WNBA players voicing their celebrations of the new CBA agreed with the WNBA and WNBPA, the negotiation process and the historical gravity of the new deal.

NEW YORK — WNBA players unanimously approved the new collective bargaining agreement with more than 90% participating in voting over the weekend.

The seven-year CBA, which will begin this season and run through 2032, represents a landmark labor deal for the WNBA and its players.

“This transformational CBA delivers consequential economic progress and expanded benefits that support players on and off the court,” the union said in a statement. “It builds a stronger foundation for today’s players, the next generation, and those who helped build the WNBA. It affirms the strength of our union and the power of our collective voice.

“Now it is time to get back to the game and the fans we love, competing at the highest level, and showing exactly what this league can be.”

Once the WNBA Board of Governors approves the CBA it will become official. Then there will be a sprint to the start of the regular season on May 8.

First up is an expansion draft for the two new teams — Toronto and Portland. Rules regarding who the current teams will be able to protect and how the draft will work are still being figured out. The draft is expected to take place right around the Final Four.

Next up would be free agency. More than 80% of the league are free agents this year as players had signed deals that were going to expire last year. There are only two veteran players that aren’t under rookie contracts who are signed for this season.

The college draft is scheduled for April 13 in New York.

Teams are expected to start training camp on April 19 and will have little time to get prepared for the regular season.