Arizona State fires women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair after three seasons

  
Published March 8, 2025 03:17 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State fired women’s basketball coach Natasha Adair on Saturday after three seasons of not making the NCAA Tournament.

“We appreciate coach Natasha Adair’s leadership and professionalism in guiding Sun Devil women’s basketball over the past three seasons,” Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini said in a statement. “She and her staff built meaningful connections throughout the Valley, and we respect how she represented ASU during her time in Tempe. A national search for the next leader of our program will begin immediately.”

Adair was hired in 2022 to replace the retiring Charlie Turner Thorne after spending the previous five seasons at Delaware.

Arizona State struggled to gain traction under Adai, finishing 8-20 in her first season. The Sun Devils won 11 games last season and went 10-22 this season, including a 3-15 first run through the Big 12 Conference.

Adair went 29-62 overall and 7-47 in conference play after losing to Iowa State in the second round on the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.