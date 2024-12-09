 Skip navigation
Ashlyn Watkins dunks again and No. 3 South Carolina women overwhelm No. 9 TCU 85-52

  
Published December 8, 2024 09:28 PM
USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge Hoopfest Women's Basketball Classic: TCU v South Carolina

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - DECEMBER 08: Ashlyn Watkins #2 of the South Carolina Gamecocks drives against Aaliyah Roberson #23 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half in the USLBM Coast to Coast Challenge Hoopfest Women’s Basketball Classic at Dickies Arena on December 08, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ashlyn Watkins had her third career dunk, MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 20 points and third-ranked South Carolina overwhelmed No. 9 TCU 85-52 on Sunday night.

Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson each added 11 points, and Chloe Kitts had 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks (9-1).

Hailey Van Lith had 21 points and six assists for the Horned Frogs (9-1), who finished their first week ever as a top 10 team with a lopsided loss against the reigning national champion. They had their second 9-0 start since coach Mark Campbell’s arrival after going 8-23 the year before that.

Watkins now has a dunk in each of her three seasons with South Carolina.

The 6-foot-3 junior forward had a steal from Madison Conner past midcourt late in the first quarter, then went the other way and dunked with her right hand ahead of 6-7 Sedona Prince trying to catch up to defend the shot.

Takeaways

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have won four in a row by double digits, three against ranked teams, since their 77-62 loss at fifth-ranked UCLA two weeks ago that ended their 43-game winning streak.

TCU: As disappointing as the result was in what many considered the biggest game in program history, this one played at Dickies Arena about 3 1/2 miles from their campus, the Frogs beat then-No. 3 Notre Dame just over a week ago, and also beat No. 13 North Carolina State.

Key moment

South Carolina opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run and scored the final 11 points for a 44-23 halftime lead.

Key stat

Conner had seven turnovers and was 1 for 8 shooting. Prince, who averaged 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, had six points and two rebounds in 33 minutes.

Up next

South Carolina is at home against USF next Sunday, the same day TCU hosts Louisiana Tech.