Bueckers scores career-high 40 to lead one-woman March Madness rout for UConn, 82-59 over Oklahoma

  
Published March 29, 2025 07:57 PM
JuJu's ACL injury not result of a 'dirty play'
March 27, 2025 03:31 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby explain the play that caused JuJu Watkins' season-ending ACL tear before highlighting how Kiki Iriafen keeps USC in good position for the rest of March Madness.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a career-high 40 points, rescuing UConn from its first-half doldrums and single-handedly turning a tight game against Oklahoma into an 82-59 rout on Saturday that sent the Huskies to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Bueckers had 29 points after halftime for the Huskies, who trailed 36-33 at the break. The likely No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft eclipsed her previous career best of 34 points, set Monday in UConn’s second-round victory over South Dakota State, her final home final game at Gampel Pavilion.

The electrifying senior guard matched her career high with six 3-pointers before checking out of the game with 3:06 left and UConn ahead 80-51.

The second-seeded Huskies (34-3), winners of 13 straight, will face the winner of Saturday’s late game between Southern California and Kanas State in a regional final on Monday.

Ashlyn Shade added 12 points and Sarah Strong had 11 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which is seeking to extend its record by winning a 12th national title. The Huskies reached their fourth Elite Eight in the past five years, but coach Geno Auriemma’s team hasn’t won it all since 2016.

Payton Verhulst scored 16 points for third-seeded Oklahoma (27-8), which was playing its first Sweet 16 game since 2013. The Sooners have never beaten the Huskies in a series that includes the 2002 national title game.

Bueckers took UConn to the Final Four last season, where it lost to eventual champion South Carolina.