 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans
Getting Defensive: Week 13 plays led by Seahawks, Broncos; top streaming defenses for fantasy football
Rick Barnes
Players Era headlines list of Thanksgiving-week offerings on the college basketball slate
Diego Pavia
Diego Pavia standing tall leading No. 12 Vanderbilt to historic season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsattitans_251125.jpg
Best bets for Jaguars-Titans Week 13
nbc_bte_ramsatpanthers_251125.jpg
Rams can cover double-digit spread vs. Panthers
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans
Getting Defensive: Week 13 plays led by Seahawks, Broncos; top streaming defenses for fantasy football
Rick Barnes
Players Era headlines list of Thanksgiving-week offerings on the college basketball slate
Diego Pavia
Diego Pavia standing tall leading No. 12 Vanderbilt to historic season

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsattitans_251125.jpg
Best bets for Jaguars-Titans Week 13
nbc_bte_ramsatpanthers_251125.jpg
Rams can cover double-digit spread vs. Panthers
nbc_rtf_norvellnews_251125.jpg
What to make of Florida State keeping Norvell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Final Four feel in Las Vegas: Top teams clash in women’s basketball

  
Published November 25, 2025 11:43 AM
Highlights: UConn outclasses Ohio State
November 16, 2025 02:05 PM
Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd led the way as UConn turned up the intensity to beat Ohio State.

Many women’s basketball eyes will be on Las Vegas when three of the top-four teams in the country play in the Players Era Women’s Championship.

No. 2 South Carolina, No. 3 UCLA and No. 4 Texas are joined by Duke in the two-day tournament that has the feel of a Final Four.

Three of the participants reached the national semifinals last season and have a good shot at returning this year.

The Gamecocks will face the Blue Devils with the Longhorns playing the Bruins in the other opening-round matchup. The winners will tip off on Thursday as will the first-round losers.

“It will be a great test and we’re excited about the opportunity,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said.

He’s not too worried about the outcome as the Longhorns have a difficult nonconference schedule left before playing SEC games.

“We have three more monsters after we have these two,” he said.

The games will be played at the home of the Las Vegas Aces and the players will have the chance to earn NIL money.

The contests will serve as a chance for Duke to right itself after losing three games already to Baylor, West Virginia and South Florida.

Las Vegas isn’t the only hot spot for games this Thanksgiving week. Teams will head to Cancun, Mexico; Puerto Rico; Florida; and the Caribbean.

The only top team not playing this week is No. 1 UConn. The Huskies just wrapped up winning the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase with a narrow victory over No. 6 Michigan and a rout of Utah. Geno Auriemma’s team doesn’t play again until it visits Xavier to open Big East play.

Struggling ACC

Duke isn’t the only ACC team that has underachieved so far. Notre Dame suffered one of its worst defeats in awhile with a 39-point loss to Michigan. N.C. State had an early win over Tennessee only to fall to Rhode Island. It was the first time that the Wolfpack have lost at home to a non-Power Five school in nearly a decade. On the positive side for the conference, Stanford has started 7-0 and has a big game against Tennessee coming up.

Happy anniversary to the poll

The women’s basketball Top 25 turns 50, as the original poll debuted in 1976 with Delta State as the No. 1 team in the country. No team has appeared in it more than Tennessee, which has been ranked for 798 weeks. Texas and Stanford are next at 646. UConn has been the top team more than anyone else appearing at No. 1 255 times.