The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods' electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Freshman Lee comes off the bench to score 17 as No. 5 Texas beats No. 9 Oklahoma

  
Published January 3, 2025 12:55 AM
Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma Sooners center Beatrice Culliton (0) fouls Texas Longhorns forward Kyla Oldacre (00) during a women’s college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorns at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. Navy

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NORMAN, Okla. — Freshman Jordan Lee scored 17 points off the bench and No. 5 Texas rallied to defeat No. 9 Oklahoma 80-73 on Thursday night in the SEC opener for both teams.

Rori Harmon scored 16 points, Taylor Jones added 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting and Kyla Oldacre had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Longhorns (14-1), who won their seventh straight game. Lee played 33 minutes and was 6 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Texas snapped a two-game losing streak against Oklahoma dating to last season, when the teams were Big 12 Conference foes.

Payton Verhulst scored 23 points and Liz Scott added 14 for Oklahoma (12-2). The Sooners squandered a 12-point lead in the second quarter, but kept it close, even without leading scorer Raegan Beers, who got in early foul trouble and scored 11 points in 17 minutes.

Oklahoma got 11 points from Verhulst in third quarter, tying the game at 60 before Taylor helped Texas to a decisive 20-13 scoring edge in the fourth.

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns leaned on their bench with leading scorer Madison Booker and Shay Holle and Aaliyah Moore in foul trouble. Booker scored eight points in 18 minutes.

Oklahoma: Without Beers, their 6-4 center who averages 17.9 points and 9.7 rebounds, the Sooners shot poorly from the outside, making 2 of 16 (13%) 3-pointers.

Key moment

Texas fell behind 32-20 with Booker on the bench in foul trouble, but went on a 21-7 run to lead 40-39 at halftime.

Key stat

Texas scored 28 points off 26 Oklahoma turnovers, while the Sooners managed to convert 18 Texas turnovers into 15 points.

Up next

Texas hosts Arkansas on Sunday, the same day Oklahoma visits Tennessee.