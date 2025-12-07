 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Iowa
Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points and Iowa beats Maryland 83-64, gives Ben McCollum first Big Ten win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Washington at USC
Washington rallies from 18-point deficit to beat No. 24 USC 84-76
2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
No. 3 Georgia ends No. 10 Alabama’s hold on rivalry, beats Crimson Tide 28-7 to win SEC championship

Top Clips

hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Iowa
Bennett Stirtz scores 25 points and Iowa beats Maryland 83-64, gives Ben McCollum first Big Ten win
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 06 Washington at USC
Washington rallies from 18-point deficit to beat No. 24 USC 84-76
2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
No. 3 Georgia ends No. 10 Alabama’s hold on rivalry, beats Crimson Tide 28-7 to win SEC championship

Top Clips

hawks_wizards_251206.jpg
Highlights: Johnson lifts Hawks past Wizards
nets_pels_251206.jpg
Highlights: Nets pull away from Pelicans early
nbc_golf_penske_251206.jpg
Straka showed ‘heady stuff’ to take Hero WC lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Heiden scores 17, No. 12 Iowa women beat Rutgers 79-36 in Big Ten opener

  
Published December 6, 2025 09:03 PM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, Taylor McCabe and Journey Houston added 14 points apiece, and No. 12 Iowa beat Rutgers 79-36 on Saturday night in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Heiden finished with five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. McCabe made 5 of 7 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Houston had eight rebounds for Iowa (9-0).

The Hawkeyes have won seven straight against Rutgers and are 15-3 in the series.

Rutgers made 2 of 20 from the field in the first quarter and missed its first two shots in the second as Iowa opened a 27-6 lead. The Hawkeyes went 19 of 38 from the field, outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 28-18 and outscored Rutgers 30-6 in the paint on the way to a 42-14 lead at the intermission.

The Scarlet Knights shot 13% (4 of 31) from the field and made 6 of 11 (55%) from the free-throw line in the first half.

Zachara Perkins led Rutgers (7-2) with 11 points.

Iowa’s Chit-Chat Wright returned from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury and was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting in eight minutes.

Up next

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play Wednesday at No. 10 Iowa State.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights visit Princeton on Wednesday.