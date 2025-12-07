Heiden scores 17, No. 12 Iowa women beat Rutgers 79-36 in Big Ten opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ava Heiden scored 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting, Taylor McCabe and Journey Houston added 14 points apiece, and No. 12 Iowa beat Rutgers 79-36 on Saturday night in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Heiden finished with five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals. McCabe made 5 of 7 from the field, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Houston had eight rebounds for Iowa (9-0).

The Hawkeyes have won seven straight against Rutgers and are 15-3 in the series.

Rutgers made 2 of 20 from the field in the first quarter and missed its first two shots in the second as Iowa opened a 27-6 lead. The Hawkeyes went 19 of 38 from the field, outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 28-18 and outscored Rutgers 30-6 in the paint on the way to a 42-14 lead at the intermission.

The Scarlet Knights shot 13% (4 of 31) from the field and made 6 of 11 (55%) from the free-throw line in the first half.

Zachara Perkins led Rutgers (7-2) with 11 points.

Iowa’s Chit-Chat Wright returned from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury and was scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting in eight minutes.

Up next

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play Wednesday at No. 10 Iowa State.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights visit Princeton on Wednesday.