Fudd, No. 1 Huskies roll past Providence in season’s final regular-season game at Gampel Pavilion

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd had 13 points and four steals in her final regular-season game at Gampel Pavilion as top-ranked UConn tied a program record by forcing 39 turnovers in an 81-38 victory over Providence on Sunday, extending the Huskies’ winning streak to 45 games.

KK Arnold finished with eight points, eight assists, and a season-high seven steals. Sarah Strong had 13 points in 13 minutes for the Huskies (29-0, 18-0 Big East), who have won 56 consecutive conference regular-season games.

UConn had a season-high 26 steals, the seventh time this season that UConn had at least 20 steals.

Princess Moody led Providence 14-15 (7-11) with 11 points and Payton Dunbar had nine points.

UConn missed its first seven shots, but had 10 steals in the first quarter as the Huskies used an 18-0 run to take a 21-5 lead heading into the second quarter. UConn added a 10-0 run in the second quarter as the Huskies rolled to their 40th consecutive win over Providence, 33 of those victories have been by at least 25 points. The Huskies led 40-14 at halftime. The 14 points allowed in the first half matched the fewest surrendered by the Huskies this season.

UConn honored seniors Ice Brady, Caroline Ducharme, Azzi Fudd, Ayanna Patterson and Serah Williams after the game in the final regular-season game at Gampel Pavilion this season. Brady missed the game after undergoing season-ending knee surgery. The Huskies will play Georgetown in Hartford on Thursday, and are likely to play two NCAA tournament games at Gampel and as many as three Big East tournament games at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Up next

Providence: Plays at Creighton on Thursday.

UConn: Hosts Georgetown on Thursday.