All Scores

How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, history

  
Published March 4, 2025 02:15 PM

After an exciting regular season of women’s basketball, the field for the 2025 A-10 Women’s Basketball Championship is set. The single-elimination tournament will take place at the Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia on March 5 - 9. Teams will be competing not only for the league title but for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Unlike some conferences, all 15 teams compete in the A-10 tournament. Last year, Richmond made history by winning its first ever A-10 title game. But this conference is no stranger to parity as over the last seven years, there have been seven different A-10 champions.

The Richmond Spiders enter the tournament as the team to watch yet again. The Spiders finished the regular season atop the conference with a 26-5 mark, including a 17-1 record in A-10 play, to secure their second straight Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Regular Season Title. The Spiders are the first team ever to go 17-1 in A-10 play and the first team to only lose one conference game in a season since Dayton in 2022. Richmond will be the No. 1 overall seed in the A10 tournament and has won 16 games in a row.

Because of Richmond’s success, they receive a double bye in the tournament and will not play until the quarterfinals on March 7.

George Mason earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament after recording a 14-4 mark in A-10 play. The No. 2 seed is the highest ever seed for the Patriots following a season in which they posted a program-best 24-5 overall mark.

Davidson also earned its highest seed ever in the A10 tournament after finishing the regular season with a program-best 13-5 record. The Wildcats have won eight of their last nine games and boast an 18-12 overall record.

Fourth-seeded Saint Joseph’s has the final double-bye spot. The Hawks were 12-6 in conference play this season.

Seeds five through nine registered byes into the second round and will begin play on Thursday.

The winner of the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament will earn the chance to go dancing, receiving the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Keep reading for the complete A-10 women’s basketball tournament schedule and how to stream all of the games. You can download the A-10 women’s basketball bracket here.

How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament

  • When: Wednesday, March 5 - Sunday, March 9
  • Where: Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia
  • Times: See schedule below
  • Live Stream: Peacock, ESPN+, CBSSN, ESPN2

Schedule for 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament:

Round 1:

Wednesday, March 5

Game 1: No. 12 George Washington vs. No. 13 Loyola Chicago - Noon on ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Saint Louis vs. No. 15 St. Bonaventure - 2:30 pm on ESPN+
Game 3: No. 11 VCU vs. No 14 La Salle - 5:00 pm on ESPN+

Round 2:

Thursday, March 6

Game 4: No. 8 Fordham vs. No. 9 Duquesne - 11:00 am on ESPN+
Game 5: No. 5 Rhode Island vs. Winner of Game 1 - 1:30 pm on ESPN+
Game 6: No. 7 Massachusetts vs. Winner of Game 2 - 5:00 pm on ESPN+
Game 7: No. 6 Dayton vs. Winner of Game 3 - 7:30 pm on ESPN+

Quarterfinals:

Friday, March 7

Game 8: No. 1 Richmond vs. Winner of Game 4 - 11:00 am on Peacock
Game 9: No. 4 Saint Joseph’s vs. Winner of Game 5 - 1:30 pm on Peacock
Game 10: No. 2 George Mason vs. Winner of Game 6 - 5:00 pm on Peacock
Game 11: No. 3 Davidson vs. Winner of Game 7 - 7:30 pm on Peacock

Semifinals:

Saturday, March 8

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 - 11:00 am on CBSSN
Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 - 1:30 pm on CBSSN

Championship:

Sunday, March 9

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 - 4:00 pm on ESPN2

Atlantic 10 women’s basketball championship history

Year

Regular-season champion

A-10 champion

2024

Richmond

Richmond

2023

Massachusetts/Rhode Island

Saint Louis

2022

Dayton

Massachusetts

2021

Dayton

VCU

2020

Dayton

Dayton

2019

Fordham/VCU

Fordham

2018

Dayton

George Washington

2017

Dayton/George Washington

Dayton

2016

Duquesne/George Washington/Saint Louis

George Washington

2015

George Washington

George Washington

2014

Dayton

Fordham

2013

Dayton

Saint Joseph’s

2012

St. Bonaventure

Dayton

2011

Xavier

Xavier

2010

Xavier

Xavier

How do I watch college basketball games on Peacock?

Keep up with the college basketball excitement by subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser, or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.