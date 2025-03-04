How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, history

After an exciting regular season of women’s basketball, the field for the 2025 A-10 Women’s Basketball Championship is set. The single-elimination tournament will take place at the Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia on March 5 - 9. Teams will be competing not only for the league title but for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Unlike some conferences, all 15 teams compete in the A-10 tournament. Last year, Richmond made history by winning its first ever A-10 title game. But this conference is no stranger to parity as over the last seven years, there have been seven different A-10 champions.

The Richmond Spiders enter the tournament as the team to watch yet again. The Spiders finished the regular season atop the conference with a 26-5 mark, including a 17-1 record in A-10 play, to secure their second straight Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Regular Season Title. The Spiders are the first team ever to go 17-1 in A-10 play and the first team to only lose one conference game in a season since Dayton in 2022. Richmond will be the No. 1 overall seed in the A10 tournament and has won 16 games in a row.

Because of Richmond’s success, they receive a double bye in the tournament and will not play until the quarterfinals on March 7.

George Mason earned the No. 2 seed in the tournament after recording a 14-4 mark in A-10 play. The No. 2 seed is the highest ever seed for the Patriots following a season in which they posted a program-best 24-5 overall mark.

Davidson also earned its highest seed ever in the A10 tournament after finishing the regular season with a program-best 13-5 record. The Wildcats have won eight of their last nine games and boast an 18-12 overall record.

Fourth-seeded Saint Joseph’s has the final double-bye spot. The Hawks were 12-6 in conference play this season.

Seeds five through nine registered byes into the second round and will begin play on Thursday.

The winner of the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament will earn the chance to go dancing, receiving the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Keep reading for the complete A-10 women’s basketball tournament schedule and how to stream all of the games. You can download the A-10 women’s basketball bracket here.

How to watch 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament

When: Wednesday, March 5 - Sunday, March 9



Where: Henrico Sports & Events Center in Glen Allen, Virginia



Times: See schedule below



Live Stream: Peacock

Schedule for 2025 Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament:

Round 1:

Wednesday, March 5

Game 1: No. 12 George Washington vs. No. 13 Loyola Chicago - Noon on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Saint Louis vs. No. 15 St. Bonaventure - 2:30 pm on ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 VCU vs. No 14 La Salle - 5:00 pm on ESPN+

Round 2:

Thursday, March 6

Game 4: No. 8 Fordham vs. No. 9 Duquesne - 11:00 am on ESPN+

Game 5: No. 5 Rhode Island vs. Winner of Game 1 - 1:30 pm on ESPN+

Game 6: No. 7 Massachusetts vs. Winner of Game 2 - 5:00 pm on ESPN+

Game 7: No. 6 Dayton vs. Winner of Game 3 - 7:30 pm on ESPN+

Quarterfinals:

Friday, March 7

Game 8: No. 1 Richmond vs. Winner of Game 4 - 11:00 am on Peacock

Game 9: No. 4 Saint Joseph’s vs. Winner of Game 5 - 1:30 pm on Peacock

Game 10: No. 2 George Mason vs. Winner of Game 6 - 5:00 pm on Peacock

Game 11: No. 3 Davidson vs. Winner of Game 7 - 7:30 pm on Peacock

Semifinals:

Saturday, March 8

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9 - 11:00 am on CBSSN

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11 - 1:30 pm on CBSSN

Championship:

Sunday, March 9

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13 - 4:00 pm on ESPN2

Atlantic 10 women’s basketball championship history

Year Regular-season champion A-10 champion 2024 Richmond Richmond 2023 Massachusetts/Rhode Island Saint Louis 2022 Dayton Massachusetts 2021 Dayton VCU 2020 Dayton Dayton 2019 Fordham/VCU Fordham 2018 Dayton George Washington 2017 Dayton/George Washington Dayton 2016 Duquesne/George Washington/Saint Louis George Washington 2015 George Washington George Washington 2014 Dayton Fordham 2013 Dayton Saint Joseph’s 2012 St. Bonaventure Dayton 2011 Xavier Xavier 2010 Xavier Xavier

