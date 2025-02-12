How to watch Minnesota vs. No. 8 Ohio State: Live stream info for Big Ten women’s college basketball game

Peacock is the place to be for all of your women’s basketball action on Thursday, February 13. The first game of a stacked three-game slate features Minnesota (19-6) vs. No. 8 Ohio State (20-3) in Columbus. The Buckeyes will aim to extend their 11-game home winning streak against a Golden Gophers team that is 7-6 in conference play. Ohio State enters the matchup third in the Big Ten women’s basketball standings.

The Buckeyes lead the all-time series against Minnesota 64-16 and have a 29-3 advantage at home. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Buckeyes earned a 71-47 win in Minneapolis on February 8, 2024.

Read on for all the information on how to live stream the game and how to follow college basketball on Peacock all season long.

How to watch Minnesota vs. No 8 Ohio State:

When: February 13

Where: Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center (Columbus, Ohio)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock



Minnesota:

Last time out, the Golden Gophers defeated Indiana, 66-56. Junior guard Amaya Battle, Minnesota’s leading scorer this season, reached the 1,000-point mark in the game, becoming the 28th Golden Gopher to score 1,000 career points.

Minnesota is averaging 74.6 points per game and is allowing 58 points per contest. Battle is a player to watch against the Buckeyes as well as sophomore guard Grace Grocholski, who is second on the team with 285 points scored this season and 11.4 points per game.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes suffered their biggest loss of the season on Saturday, losing to USC by an 84-63 margin. Ohio State forced 23 turnovers and recorded 13 steals but it was not enough to top the Trojans. The Buckeyes average 79.5 points per game, while allowing 60.2 per contest.

Junior guard Chance Gray and junior forward Cotie McMahon are the players to watch for the Buckeyes. Gray is the team’s leading scorer with 333 points tallied on the season and McMahon averages 16.2 points per game.

What other college basketball games are on NBC or Peacock on Thursday?

There are two other women’s college basketball matchups on Thursday night. Saint Joseph’s will take on Richmond in an A10 showdown at 8 p.m. on Peacock. Then, No. 1 UCLA will face No. 6 USC in one of the most highly-anticipated games of the season at 10 p.m. on Peacock.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

