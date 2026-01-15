How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs USC: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock tonight for a night of back-to-back Big Ten women’s college basketball action. First, at 7:00 PM ET, it’s Illinois vs Michigan, followed by No. 12 Maryland vs USC at 9:00 PM. See below for more information on how to live stream both games, and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

South Carolina climbs to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll; UConn unanimous No. 1 South Carolina climbed to No. 2, LSU and TCU jumped into the top 10 and The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 got a big shuffle Monday after another week that saw four of the top 10 teams lose.

Maryland:

The Terrapins look to bounce back after falling 89-76 to the Buckeyes on Sunday night. It marked the team’s first home loss of the season.

Oluchi Okanawa had 27 points and 9 rebounds, surpassing the 1,000-career point mark in her 89th-career game. The junior guard is averaging 22.6 points in conference games this season.

Yarden Garzon finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds.

"[We’re] really disappointed not to get a win at home,” said Maryland head coach Brenda Frese after the game. “Credit to Ohio State. We punched first to start the game, but they responded really well. We put them at the free-throw line too many times.”

“We have to be tough all game. We have to be more consistent throughout the game. We need everyone to be as tough as they can be, because we know we can do it together,” said Garzon.

USC:

The Trojans have lost their last three games, including a narrow 63-62 upset loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday.

Kara Dunn scored a season-high 27 points, making 10 shots from the field and five three-pointers. The senior guard also had a career-high six steals.

Freshman guard Jazzy Davidson finished with 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Dunn and Davidson were the only two players to score for USC in the second half.

How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs USC:

When: Tonight, Thursday, January 15

Tonight, Thursday, January 15 Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, LA

Galen Center, Los Angeles, LA Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Illinois vs Michigan - 7:00 PM ET on Peacock

