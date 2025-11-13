How to watch No. 18 Notre Dame vs. No. 14 Michigan: TV, live stream, info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Notre Dame and Michigan will face off in their fourth annual 2025 Shamrock Classic on Saturday, Nov. 15. The matchup takes place at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit and will air on NBC and Peacock at 4 p.m. ET.

The two team last saw each other in the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where the Fighting Irish won 76-55.

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan

When: Saturday, Nov. 15

Saturday, Nov. 15 Where: Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit, Michigan

Wayne State Fieldhouse, Detroit, Michigan Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

Notre Dame:

In the 2024-25 season, Notre Dame went 25-4 in the regular season and made it to the Sweet Sixteen before falling to TCU.

This season, the Fighting Irish have started off winning three in a row, including a 27-point win over Akron on Wednesday night. Junior guard Hannah Hidalgo dominated on both sides of the ball against the Zips by breaking the program records for points in a game, finishing with 44, and setting the NCAA Division I record with 16 steals in a single game.

Notre Dame has also scored 299 points over three games, which is tied for the most points in program history through the opening three games of any season (2024-25).

After Saturday’s matchup, Notre Dame hosts USC on Friday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Hidalgo reflects on decision to stay at Notre Dame

Michigan:

The Wolverines come into this showdown against the Irish looking for a little revenge after Notre Dame bounced them from Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Oliva Olson, who set a new freshman program record for points in a season (553 points), and the Wolverines have cruised in their first two games, including a win against Harvard on Sunday where she scored 18 points.

Other key players for the Wolverines include sophomore guards Syla Swords and Mila Holloway.

After facing Notre Dame, the Wolverines host Binghamton on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

