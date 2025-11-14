How to watch Ohio State vs No. 1 UConn: TV, live stream info, storylines for Sunday’s game

The No. 1 Connecticut Huskies host the Ohio State Buckeyes in an early season non-conference matchup on Peacock with tip set at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 16 at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT.

Ohio State Buckeyes:

After a 26-7 season in 2024-25, the Buckeyes look to achieve a fifth straight 20-win season under Kevin McGuff and get back to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2023.

Last time out Ohio State defeated Bellarmine 90-33 on Thursday to move to 2-0. Jaloni Cambridge leads the way averaging 20 points per game along with eight rebounds a four assists a night. Chance Gray follows with 15 points per game, and five other Buckeyes averages between six and 8.5 points a night.

UConn Huskies:

The Huskies have sprinted out to a 3-0 start by an average margin of 32 points, including a season-opening win over No. 20 Louisville. Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd lead the way averaging 17 points each, with Strong leading the team in rebounds (7), assists (4.3) and blocks (2.3) per game. KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckel follow averaging 10 points each.

Last time out the Huskies defeated Loyola-Chicago 85-31, with Strong, Arnold and Serah Williams notching double-digit performances.

How to watch Ohio State vs. No. 1 UConn:

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Sunday, Nov. 16 Where: PeoplesBank Arena, in Hartford, Connecticut

PeoplesBank Arena, in Hartford, Connecticut Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Live Stream: Peacock

