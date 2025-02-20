 Skip navigation
Top News
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73
Uconn.jpg
No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory
Maly.jpg
Maly scores 14 of her 20 points in second half as No. 23 Creighton women rally for 65-62 win

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU
nbc_pl_bestplgoalsronaldo_250212.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
nbc_wcbb_msuvusc_250219.jpg
Highlights: USC holds off Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

RJDavis.jpg
RJ Davis scores 21 to help North Carolina beat NC State 97-73
Uconn.jpg
No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory
Maly.jpg
Maly scores 14 of her 20 points in second half as No. 23 Creighton women rally for 65-62 win

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujucomp_250219.jpg
Highlights: Watkins leads USC to win vs. MSU
nbc_pl_bestplgoalsronaldo_250212.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 10 Ronaldo, Man United
nbc_wcbb_msuvusc_250219.jpg
Highlights: USC holds off Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
JuJu Watkins scores 28 as fourth-ranked Southern California beats No. 22 Michigan State 83-75

  
Published February 20, 2025 01:00 AM

JuJu Watkins scored 28 points, Kiki Iriafen added 24 points and 10 rebounds and fourth-ranked Southern California defeated No. 22 Michigan State 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Watkins, who leads the Big Ten in scoring at 24.3 points per game, has six games this season with at least 28 points for the Trojans (24-2, 14-1 Big Ten), who are 7-1 against ranked teams.

Grace VanSlooten tied a career high with 29 points and Julia Ayrault had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (19-7, 9-6), which fell to 2-4 against ranked teams. The Spartans lost at then top-ranked UCLA 75-69 on Sunday.

USC had a 21-point lead late in the third quarter before Michigan State made things interesting in the fourth. The Spartans went on a 15-4 run to get within 74-68 with four minutes remaining before a jumper by Kennedy Smith and fast break layup by Watkins pushed the Trojans’ lead back into double digits.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans came into the game averaging 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, but were 1 of 13 from beyond the arc.

USC: With the win, the Trojans clinched a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament. They remain in first place in the conference with two regular-season games remaining.

Key moment

Michigan State had a 6-4 lead three minutes into the game before USC took control with a 13-2 run that included five points by Watkins and Smith’s four free throws.

Key stat

Michigan State had 14 steals, including seven in the fourth quarter. The Spartans came into the game eighth in the nation, averaging 12.3 steals.

Up Next

Both teams have home games on Sunday. Michigan State faces Indiana and USC has its last regular-season home game against No. 25 Illinois.