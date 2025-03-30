 Skip navigation
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women's Am: Field, format and how to watch
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Tennessee at Houston
Houston's defense carries Cougars into 7th Final Four with 69-50 March Madness win over Tennessee
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Defending champion South Carolina returns to Final Four, beating Duke 54-50 in March Madness

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional-Tennessee at Houston
Houston’s defense carries Cougars into 7th Final Four with 69-50 March Madness win over Tennessee
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Defending champion South Carolina returns to Final Four, beating Duke 54-50 in March Madness

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lauren Betts and UCLA reach first Final Four of women’s NCAA Tournament, beating LSU 72-65

  
Published March 30, 2025 05:38 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 17 points and seven rebounds despite spending the entire second quarter on the bench, and top overall seed UCLA reached its first Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 72-65 victory over LSU on Sunday.

The 6-foot-7 Betts added six blocks for the Bruins (34-2), who will face the winner of Monday’s game between Southern California and UConn. The Final Four is Friday night in Tampa, Florida.

Gabriela Jaquez scored 18 points for the Bruins and Timea Gardiner finished with 15, helping to pick up the slack went Betts went to the bench after committing two first-quarter fouls.